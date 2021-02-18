National Survey Says 98% of Responding Brain Injury Rehabilitation Providers Plan Continued Use of Telehealth Services Post-Pandemic

Telehealth Usage More Than Doubled During the Pandemic; Centre for Neuro Skills Reports 93% of Patients and Families Recommend Telehealth

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, telehealth service sessions have more than doubled after the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic. A recent Brain Injury Association of America national survey of more than 400 providers of brain injury rehabilitation services regarding telehealth services found that:

  • 81% of respondents reported reliable collection of objective clinical data through telehealth sessions.

  • 76% reported patient progress using the telehealth platform was equal to, or in some cases superior to, progress in the clinic.

  • 98% of respondents plan to continue use of telehealth in the future, assuming it is reimbursable by insurance plans.

Centre for Neuro Skills (CNS), a premier provider of treatment for traumatic and acquired brain injury, recently surpassed providing more than 100,000 hours of rehabilitation therapy via telehealth sessions during the pandemic. According to CNS’ internal survey data, telehealth has been well-received and effective for both patients and staff:

Centre for Neuro Skills Internal Telehealth Survey
Centre for Neuro Skills Internal Telehealth Survey

“Centre for Neuro Skills expanded our innovative telehealth services to complement our in-person rehabilitation therapy programs during the pandemic,” said David Harrington, president and COO of CNS. “For 40 years, Centre for Neuro Skills has emphasized patient safety in tandem with patient progress. The success of telehealth supports this ongoing need to protect patients during treatment, as they relearn skills and embrace independence.”

The full spectrum of CNS’ therapeutic treatments are offered through telehealth, including: counseling, speech therapy, physical therapy, occupational therapy, education therapy, case management, family communication, business partner communication and physician or specialist consultation. With the onset of COVID-19, CNS deftly pivoted to telehealth and discovered a host of benefits, including observation of the patient’s home environment. This aided in developing an individualized reintegration strategy post-injury.

About Centre for Neuro SkillsCentre for Neuro Skills is an experienced and respected world leader in providing intensive rehabilitation and medical programs for those recovering from all types of brain injury. CNS covers a full spectrum of advanced care from residential and assisted living to outpatient/day treatment. Founded by Dr. Mark Ashley in 1980, CNS has seven locations in California and Texas. For more information about Center for Neuro Skills, visit: https://www.neuroskills.com/, Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, YouTube. For a video overview of CNS, visit: https://youtu.be/Jwqve9gWtEw

