National AT&T outage impacting non-emergency phone line, free Wi-Fi in Springfield

A nationwide AT&T outage Thursday is having an impact on Springfield, with the city's complimentary Wi-Fi down and the non-emergency phone lines suffering from intermittent outages.

The city said in a statement that the outages to both the free Wi-Fi and non-emergency lines were related to the AT&T outage, which has impacted over 70,000 customers across the country over the course of the morning. They noted that customers may experience disruptions to phone, internet and television service while it is being repaired.

The city said that emergency services have been unaffected by the outage and that phone lines for all city departments were still in good working order.

People can contact 217-789-2000 to reach those departments and to contact 911 if there's an emergency. It is recommended that people not contact the emergency number to inquire about their availability.

According to DownDetector, more than 74,000 customers reported problems with AT&T's service between 7 and 8 a.m. Other wireless companies, such as Cricket Wireless, Verizon, T-Mobile and US Cellular also experienced complaints about network problems Thursday morning.

AT&T said in a statement that they took immediate action to try and rectify the problem and have restored 3/4ths of their network. Both Verizon and T-Mobile indicated that their networks remain operational, with Verizon saying that any issues would come through calls or texts to other carriers.

The cause of the outage remains unclear at this time.

