National Taco Day 2019: Where to find all the best freebies and deals

Did you wake up this morning with some extra spring in your step, but you couldn’t quite put your finger on why? Well, it’s obvious that you subconsciously knew today is National Taco Day, which is… umm… well, we actually have no idea what National Taco Day is or when it started. Who cares? The bottom line is you get to enjoy a bunch of discounts on tacos and other food sold alongside tacos, and there are even some freebies out there to enjoy.

As it always does, Offers.com scoured the web and put together a roundup of all the best nationwide Taco Day deals out there. Keep in mind that these deals are being offered by big chains, though, so some of your favorite local taco vendors might have deals of their own for you to take advantage of. Be sure to look through the list below and call around to local restaurants, then head out and enjoy all of these great National Taco Day deals.

Baja Fresh: Join Club Baja, and get $5 off your order. You can choose to redeem that reward on tacos.

Chronic Tacos: Dine in for lunch (11 a.m. to 2 p.m.) on Oct. 4, and get one free taco (chicken, al pastor, carnitas or Beyond Beef). Check Chronic Tacos’ social media pages for the code word you’ll need to mention to get the offer (announced a week in advance).

Chuy’s: Add a crispy beef taco to any order for just $1 on Oct. 4. Limit of two per person. Entree purchase required. Plus, enjoy $1 floaters all day. If you dress like a taco and visit any Chuy’s location on Oct. 4, you’ll get a free entree of your choice. See details.

Condado Tacos: The midwest chain will give out a free taco with every purchase on Oct. 4.

Del Taco: Download the Del App to get these two offers on Oct. 4: A free Del Taco with any purchase, or a free Beyond Taco or free Beyond Avocado Taco with any purchase. You must make your purchase through the app to get these deals.

Or, celebrate a day early. On Thursdays, Del Taco holds Taco Night, featuring three grilled chicken tacos for $2.49.

El Pollo Loco: On National Taco Day, the chain will hold a “Buy One, Feed Many” promotion. For every Taco al Carbon sold at any location on Oct. 4, El Pollo Loco will donate a taco to someone in need (up to at least 59,000 tacos). This number represents the homeless population in the restaurant’s hometown of Los Angeles.

goPuff: Online convenience store food delivery app goPuff is giving $10 off orders $18 and up in honor of National Taco Day. Simply enter code GOTACO at checkout.

Hurricane Grill & Wings: Use this printable coupon to buy one taco, get one free on Oct. 4. Dine-in only.

Jack in the Box: Members of the Jack in the Box E-Club can get two free tacos for free with any purchase on Oct. 4. Sign up here to claim your offer.

Margaritas Mexican Restaurant: Receive one free chicken or beef taco when you dine in at participating locations on Oct. 4. Limit of one per customer.

Plus, in honor of Taco Day, Margaritas is holding the Taco Gigante Challenge. Starting Oct. 1, finish a 2-pound taco and win free tacos for a year. The cost to participate is $12.99. If you complete the challenge, you’ll get a free beef or chicken taco per week loaded onto your loyalty account Dec. 1, 2019, through Nov. 30, 2020.

On the Border: Get Endless Tacos for $9.99 on Oct. 4. Upgrade to Southwest Chicken or Brisket tacos for $2 more.

Rubio’s: Present this coupon to the cashier to get a free taco with a drink purchase on Oct. 4.

Taco Bell: The chain is offering a Taco Day Gift Set for $5, on Oct. 4 only. It includes two Crunchy Tacos and two Nacho Cheese Doritos Locos Tacos. Want to surprise a friend from afar? Fill out the form here, and they’ll receive a gift card redeemable for the Gift Set.

Taco John’s: Get a free Crispy Beef Taco via the app on Oct. 4. Plus, for a limited time, get three Street Tacos for $5. Choose between pork carnitas, sirloin steak (additional $1) and grilled chicken.

TacoTime: Get Crisp Tacos for just $1 each all day on Oct. 4.

Tijuana Flats: On Oct. 4 through Oct. 6, get two tacos, chips and a drink for just $5.99 all day.

