National Taco Day 2019: Where to get free tacos, $1 tacos and deals Friday

This week, the day for taco deals is Friday.

Oct. 4 is National Taco Day, and national and regional taco chains are marking this taco lovers' fiesta with free tacos or specials.

According to the made-up food holiday’s website, NationalTacoDay.com, Americans ate more than 4.5 billion tacos last year. The site estimates that's 490,000 miles of tacos and 775 million pounds.

It's also National Vodka Day, but there are far fewer discounts for spirits.

Mexican restaurants and taco joints are expected to be busier than usual for a Friday, according to data from Womply, a small-business software provider.

"On National Taco Day, foot traffic to Mexican restaurants and taco shops is only slightly above average, so you shouldn’t have any trouble if you decide to get yourself a taco at your favorite local eatery,” Brad Plothow, Womply's vice president of brand and communication, told USA TODAY.

National Taco Day freebies and deals

The following offers are available Friday unless otherwise noted. Always check with your closest location as offers and participation can vary. Some will require you to have a restaurant's app or be signed up for emails.

Applebee’s: At locations operated by Doherty Enterprises in Florida, Georgia, New Jersey and New York, the Chicken Wonton Taco appetizer will be $1 Friday for dine-in only. Other franchise locations may have specials, too. Also through Oct. 31 at participating restaurants nationwide, get the $1 Vampire drink, a tiki rum punch served with a side of fangs.

Baja Fresh: Buy a taco at regular price Friday and get one free with a coupon that will be posted on the restaurant’s Facebook page.

Bill Miller Bar-B-Q: Get Bean & Cheese tacos for 75 cents Friday. Limit 10 per customer, while supplies last.

Bubbakoo's Burritos: Get $1 tacos Friday, limit five per person, while supplies last.

Burger King: For a limited time, participating restaurants have $1 crispy tacos.

California Tortilla: Say "Taco-berfest" when placing an order Friday to receive a free taco with purchase. Get free delivery for a taco bar catering order when you mention the "Taco-berfest Catering" deal.

Chart House: The restaurant offers a "hybrid holiday special" Friday in the bar and lounge. Choose from a shrimp, fish or prime rib taco paired with a Ketel One 'tini for $10.

Chipotle Mexican Grill: Though there's not a specific Taco Day deal, sign up for Chipotle Rewards at www.chipotle.com/rewards, and after you make your first $5 purchase, get a free chips and guac reward.

Chronic Tacos: Get a free taco from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday with code word "Taco Life."

Chuy's: Add a crispy beef taco to any entree for $1 Friday, limit two per person, and $1 floaters. If you visit the restaurant dressed up as a taco, earn a free entrée, redeemable the same day.

Del Taco: The chain has two separate offers available with the Del App Friday. Get a free Del Taco with any purchase through the app with a coupon, and get the plant-based Beyond Taco or Beyond Avocado Taco free with any app purchase. Download the app at www.deltaco.com/app.

El Fenix: Get $2 beef or chicken tacos when dining in Friday with a coupon that will be posted at www.elfenix.com/offers.

El Pollo Loco: This isn't your typical Taco Day deal, but the chain has a companywide “Buy One, Feed Many” promotion Friday. For every Taco al Carbon sold, the Los Angeles-based company will donate a taco to the homeless.

Fuzzy's Taco Shop: The Baja-style taco restaurant celebrates National Taco Day eve Thursday with $1 select tacos. Friday, the brand will offer members of its rewards program a free select taco with taco purchase. Sign up at www.fuzzystacoshop.com/rewards.

goPuff: Enter the code “gotaco” at checkout Friday to get $10 off an order of $18 or more from the on-demand delivery service.