    National Vision: 2Q Earnings Snapshot

    DULUTH, Ga. (AP) _ National Vision Holdings Inc. (EYE) on Thursday reported a second-quarter loss of $43.8 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

    The Duluth, Georgia-based company said it had a loss of 55 cents per share. Losses, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 41 cents per share.

    The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 57 cents per share.

    The discount optical retailer and eye care provider posted revenue of $260 million in the period.

    National Vision shares have increased nearly 5% since the beginning of the year. The stock has risen 17% in the last 12 months.

