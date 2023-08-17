National Waffle Day is Aug. 24. Here are 21 unique waffles in the Milwaukee area and where to get them.

Aug. 24 is National Waffle Day. There are many restaurants in the Milwaukee area that have different kinds of waffles on its menu.

Nearly anything and everything can go on top of a waffle and waffles come in all kinds of flavors. There are many restaurants in the Milwaukee area that have creative kinds of breakfast or brunch treats.

On Aug. 24, we can all celebrate that on National Waffle Day.

It was on Aug. 24, 1869, that Cornelius Swarthout of Troy, New York, got a patent for a grid waffle maker. That was the beginning of the celebration of the waffle.

Whether it is a candy-flavored waffle, a multi-fruit waffle or a build-your-own waffle, there are many restaurants with waffles in the Milwaukee area.

It is important to note that restaurant times may change or a breakfast menu may only be available at certain times of the day.

The Lotus waffles at Melt n Dip in Greenfield

Melt n Dip in Greenfield has a chocolate waffle as well as many other sweet-themed waffles. Aug. 24 is National Waffle Day.

Melt n Dip has a Lotus waffle ― a toasted waffle dipped in Lotus biscuit crumbs and batter, topped with Belgium chocolate and served with a scoop of Lotus gelato.

Melt n Dip also offers waffles topped with chocolate, brownies, cookies and a variety of fruit

Where: Melt n Dip, 7820 W. Layton Ave., Greenfield

Hours: Noon to 11 p.m. Monday through Thursday; Noon to midnight on Friday, Saturday and Sunday

For more information: Visit meltndip.com

Buttermilk waffles at Buttermint in Shorewood

Buttermint offers the buttermilk waffle on its brunch menu. Options for this waffle include caramel, crumbled bacon, roasted pecans and some syrup.

Where: 4195 N. Oakland Ave., Shorewood

Hours: 4 to 9 p.m. (happy hour) and 5 to 9 p.m. (dinner) Monday; 4 to 6 p.m. (happy hour) and 5 to 9 p.m. (dinner) Thursday; 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. (brunch), 2 to 6 p.m. (happy hour) and 5 to 9 p.m. (dinner) on Friday and Saturday; and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. (brunch) on Sunday. (Closed Tuesday and Wednesday.)

Waffles are on the brunch menu.

For more information: Visit buttermintrestaurant.com. Reservations are recommended by calling 414-488-2587 or booking online.

Oreo cream waffles at Honey Berry Pancakes and Café in Brookfield, Greenfield and West Allis

Honey Berry Pancakes and Café has a waffle menu at three Greater Milwaukee locations. It includes Oreo cream, strawberry chocolate, white banana walnut and gluten-free honeyberry waffles.

Where: 17915 W. Bluemound Road, Brookfield; 4900 S. 76th St., Greenfield; and 2878 S. 108th St., West Allis

Hours: 7 a.m. to 2:30 p.m Monday through Friday and 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday and Sunday

For more information or to make a reservation: Visit honeyberrycafe.com

Red velvet waffles at Sam’s Place Jazz Café in Milwaukee

Sam’s Place Jazz Café has red velvet waffles, the Belgium waffle and Sam’s chicken and waffle - chicken's wings seasoned with unique spices, served with different berries and cream cheese frosting.

Where: 3338 N. Martin Luther King Drive, Milwaukee

Hours: 7:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday. Sam’s Place Jazz Café is also open from 6 to 9 p.m. on Friday for Friday night jazz

For more information: Visit www.samsplacejazz.com.

Sweet potato waffles at At Good Eats Cafe in Pewaukee

At Good Eats Cafe, there is a sweet potato waffle among other waffle items.

Where: 1405 Capitol Drive, Suite F, Pewaukee

Hours: 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Sunday

For more information: www.goodeatspewaukee.com

Mixed Berry Nutella waffles at Prime Minister Restaurant & Catering in Thiensville

Prime Minister Restaurant & Catering has a mixed berry Nutella, the classic Belgium and gluten-free waffles. You can also make your own waffles by adding fresh fruit glazes such as strawberries, blueberries, apple and lemon blueberry sauce; fresh fruit such as strawberries, blueberries and bananas or Nutella and pecans and chocolate chips.

Where: 517 N. Main St., Thiensville

Hours: 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Sunday; Waffles are only served until 3 p.m.

For more information: Visit www.pmcatering.com

Strawberry cheesecake waffles at North Ave Grill in Wauwatosa

North Ave Grill has a strawberry cheesecake waffle — a waffle topped with cheesecake batter and fresh strawberries. North Ave Grill also has the berry, berry waffle ― with fresh strawberries, blueberries and powdered sugar, and honey pecan and bacon waffle.

Where: 7225 W. North Ave., Wauwatosa

Hours: 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Sunday

For more information: Visit www.northavegrill.com

Golden Goal waffles at Nomad Coffee Bar in Milwaukee

Nomad Coffee Bar's menu features Golden Goal waffles, which give diners a choice of add-ons, including banana, strawberry, Nutella, peanut butter, whipped cream and granola crumbles.

Where: 1668 N. Warren Ave., Milwaukee

Hours: 6:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday through Friday; 6 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday and 7 a.m. to noon on Sunday

For more information: Visit www.nomadcoffeebar.com

Nomad Coffee Bar in Milwaukee offers waffles on its menu. Aug. 24 is National Waffle Day.

Lemon curd and whipped cream at Press. Waffles in Milwaukee

The Press. Waffles restaurant has lemon curd and whipped cream waffles along with other kinds, including cookie spread, Nutella and peanut butter cream and honey goat cheese and candied bacon.

Where: 207 E. Buffalo St., Milwaukee

Hours: 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesday through Friday and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday

For more information: Visit www.presswafflesaumarche.com.

Danish Tivoli Gardens waffles at Sunnyside Up Cafe in New Berlin

Sunnyside Up Cafe has a Danish Tivoli Gardens waffle, an “Old World” Scandinavian waffle served with syrup and butter along with a variety of brunch dishes.

Where: 15744 W. National Ave., New Berlin

Hours: 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Sunday

For more information: www.sunnysideupcafenb.com

Create your own waffle at Zisters in Elm Grove

At Zisters, you can create your own waffle by adding strawberries, blueberries and raspberries, a caramel, chocolate or mixed berry sauce and adding nuts, candied pecans or walnuts. Waffles come with syrup and whipped cream. There are also gluten-free options.

Where: 13425 Watertown Plank Road, Elm Grove

Hours: 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Sunday

For more information: Visit zisterselmgrove.com

Caramel pecan waffle at Main Street Café in West Bend

At Main Street Café, its menu has a caramel pecan waffle with a light dusting of sugar, whipped cream and maple syrup. You can also add strawberries, apples, cherries, blueberries or pecans.

Where: 817 S. Main St., West Bend

Hours: 6 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 6 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, and 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Friday

For more information: www.mainstreetcafewi.com

Apple waffles at Copper Kitchen in Milwaukee

At Copper Kitchen, they have an apple waffle and a pecan topping. There are also different flavors to add on top of a waffle.

Where: 3935 S Howell Ave., Milwaukee

Hours: 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday

For more information: Find Copper Kitchen on Facebook.

Apple cinnamon waffles at Crossroads Diner in Milwaukee

At Crossroads Diner, one of its waffle items is the apple cinnamon waffle. There are also other options such as a pecan waffle, strawberry and fried chicken with waffles.

Where: 4160 W. Loomis Road, Milwaukee

Hours: 6 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Sunday

For more information: crossroadsdiner.froogleorders.com

Peach pecan waffles at Lakehouse Café in Oconomowoc

At Lakehouse Café, the menu includes a peach pecan waffle that is stuffed with pecans; they also serve strawberry and Belgium waffles.

Location: 662 E. Wisconsin Ave., Oconomowoc

Hours: 6:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Sunday

For more information: Visit www.lakehousecafeoconomowoc.com

Birthday cake waffles at Roll N Waffles mobile food truck

Roll N Waffles, a mobile waffle food truck, has birthday cake waffles as well as churro, banana nut, strawberry and chocolate chip waffles.

Where: Roll-N-Waffles is at different locations in the Milwaukee area. Visit its Facebook page for location updates.

For more information: Visit www.facebook.com/RollNWaffles. There have preordering options

Pecan banana caramel waffles at Café Agora in Menomonee Falls

Café Agora has a pecan banana caramel waffle as well as other selections such as the berry waffle, a fire-roasted apple waffle, a pecan banana caramel waffle and an energizer waffle

Where: N85 W15990 Appleton Ave., Menomonee Falls

Hours: 6 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Sunday

For more information: Visit https://fallscafeagora.com

Cast iron waffles at La Crema in Cudahy

La Crema has cast iron waffles where you can add strawberries, blueberries, bananas or pecans

Where: 3431 E. Plankinston Avenue, Cudahy

Hours: 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Sunday

For more information: Visit www.lacremacudahy.com

Chocolate chip waffles at The Forum in Milwaukee

Filled with chocolate chips and topped with whipped cream, The Forum has a chocolate chip waffle as well as other waffle options

Where: 4711 S. 108th St., Milwaukee

Hours: 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Sunday (dining room and kitchen closes at 2:30 p.m.)

For more information: Visit https://theforummke.com

Trix waffles at J. Wonderland Crepes and Waffles in Milwaukee

J. Wonderland Crepes and Waffles has a variety of waffles on its menu, some such as Trix, Snickers, M&M and ice cream waffles.

Where: 789 W. Layton Ave., Milwaukee

Hours: 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday through Sunday

For more information: Visit www.jwonderlandcrepes.com

Toasty Smore Waffle at Toast in Cedarburg

On the menu at Toast - Cedarburg is the toasty smore waffle (the restaurant skips the apostrophe in s'more). It features chocolate chips, marshmallow cream cheese, mini marshmallows and graham crackers. There is also a crispy chicken waffle.

Where: 1302 Washington Ave., Cedarburg

Hours: 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday, Thursday and Friday and 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday

For more information: Visit cedarburg.toastmilwaukee.com

More: Looking for selfie scenery? Backdrops from 8 different decades are coming to Mayfair Mall

More: These sisters are expanding their Menomonee Falls bakery business. Here's what's planned.

Cathy Kozlowicz can be reached at 262-361-9132 or cathy.kozlowicz@jrn.com. Follow her on Twitter at @kozlowicz_cathy.

Our subscribers make this reporting possible. Please consider supporting local journalism by subscribing to the Journal Sentinel at jsonline.com/deal.

DOWNLOAD THE APP: Get the latest news, sports and more

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Here are 21 places to get unique waffles in the Milwaukee area