National warrant issued for man who skipped Whitman County court Friday

Feb. 3—A nationwide arrest warrant was issued for a man from Mexico after he skipped a Whitman County court date Friday morning.

Juan Trejo Perez, 33, has been accused of molesting a teenage boy from Pullman. He was arrested in October and charged with felony third-degree child molestation.

Court Commissioner Doug Robinson set bail for Trejo Perez at $50,000 bond or $5,000 cash surety, though prosecution had requested only the surety, setting it at $250,000. Perez posted bail this week and was released a couple of days ago, Senior Deputy Prosecutor Tessa Scholl said in court.

Scholl said she's concerned he has absconded, and fears for the alleged victim's safety. She added Trejo Perez is a flight risk who was first located upon his arrest at the Pullman-Moscow Regional Airport trying to flee the country.

She said the state will file a gross misdemeanor charge against Trejo Perez for violating his sexual assault protection order. She said he phoned the victim from jail when he was ordered not to.

Whitman County Superior Judge Gary Libey accepted Scholl's request to initiate the national warrant for Trejo Perez, and denied him bail after his apprehension. If he doesn't appear in court or surrender himself to authorities within 30 days, Washington state intends to file felony bail jumping charges.

The $5,000 bond Trejo Perez provided has also been forfeited, Libey said. The once refundable fee was revoked because of his absence in court.

The case began when Alternatives to Violence of the Palouse informed Pullman police of a rape that occurred in early October.

Trejo Perez was visiting Pullman for a few weeks and had been staying at the victim's residence. He, his wife and four children reside in Mexico, according to court records.

During his stay, Trejo Perez had allegedly been asking about the 14-year-old boy's genitals and love life. And he had reportedly touched the victim below the belt, according to court records.

Trejo Perez had asked the boy for a massage one evening, but wanted to show the alleged victim how to properly do it. He began massaging the boy, and allegedly touched the victim's buttocks with his genitals, according to court records.

Officers asked Trejo Perez if he massaged the victim. He initially denied massaging him but then later admitted to doing so, according to court records.

Trejo Perez missed his readiness and motion hearings Friday morning. His next court date is a jury trial scheduled for Feb. 12.

Pearce can be reached at epearce@dnews.com