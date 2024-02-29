National Weather Service confirms EF-1 tornado touched down near Marshall early Wednesday

An EF-1 tornado struck Calhoun County early Wednesday morning near Marshall, with wind speeds reaching 110mph, the National Weather Service has confirmed.

The tornado was on the ground for approximately 11 minutes and traveled 5.5 miles, with a maximum width of 300 yards, the NWS said in a statement Wednesday night.

"Hundreds of trees were snapped or uprooted on the path," the NWS said. "The tornado heavily damaged a few outbuildings and caused roof damage to a number of homes with shingles and siding torn away."

The tornado touched down at 12:29 a.m. Wednesday in the area of 16 1/2 Mile Road and Sunset Hills, traveling 5.5 miles over the course of 11 minutes, the NWS said. The tornado ended at approximately 12:40 a.m., southwest of 21 1/2 Mile Road and L Drive North.

The National Weather Service issued a tornado warning for Calhoun County at 12:02 a.m. Wednesday. At approximately 12:35 a.m., visual reports of a tornado were received from a spotter and a law enforcement officer, according to the Calhoun County Sheriff's Office.

A look at some of the damage caused by an EF-1 tornado that touched down in Marengo Township early Wednesday morning.

Deputies, Michigan State Police troopers and Marengo Township firefighters arrived in the area of L Drive North and 19 Mile Road in Lee Township and found "significant damage that included trees, powerlines, homes and barns." First responders worked their way through the area Wednesday to search for injured residents with the assistance of the Calhoun County Road Department's heavy equipment.

No injuries had been reported as of Wednesday afternoon, county officials said.

Nearly 300 Consumers Energy customers remained without power in the area as of 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, according to the utility's outage map. The estimated restoration time for those affected is 12 a.m. Thursday.

