National Weather Service confirms EF-1 tornado damage in Saline County during Friday storms

SALINE COUNTY, Ark. – Central Arkansas saw a brief round of severe weather on Friday night.

Severe storms started around 4:30 p.m. in east Arkansas and made their way into central Arkansas soon after. Hail up to the size of tennis balls was reported around 5:30 p.m. Storms began to weaken after 7:30 p.m.

Saturday around 10:30 a.m., the National Weather Service confirmed EF-1 tornado damage along East Sardis Road in Saline County. The tornado brought peak winds of around 95 mph and its max with was about 500 yards, according to the NWS. Officials also released the path’s length was about 2.54 miles.

Saline County officials have not said reported any injuries or deaths.

