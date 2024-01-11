National Weather Service confirms multiple tornadoes punched Florida, including powerful EF-3

Results are coming in and the National Weather Service has confirmed several tornadoes hit the state Tuesday as a storm system moves through Florida.

The most powerful, so far, is the EF-3 tornado that hit Bay County.

Tuesday's storms destroyed homes, blew over RVs, blasted walls and roofs off buildings, downed trees and caused multiple power outages.

The National Weather Service determines whether tornadoes — or straight-line winds — were the cause of the destruction and whether it was one or several tornadoes that hit several areas of the state. Survey teams were dispatched Wednesday, with additional surveys taking place today.

The surveys are taking place ahead of another storm system approaching the state and expected to arrive Thursday night into Friday. A threat for tornadoes exists with the storms, along with some of the coldest temperatures of the season.

Here's the NWS survey results of the tornadoes. Results are preliminary and will be finalized in the coming days, the National Weather Service said. More survey teams will be heading out Thursday. This story will be updated as results come in.

Bay County tornado rated EF-3

The tornado that left behind destruction in Lower Grand Lagoon was rated as an EF-3 tornado.

"Survey work will continue across Bay County in the coming days," the National Weather Service said.

"However, we can confirm that one tornado touched down in the Lower Grand Lagoon area and tracked northeastward into Panama City before lifting. This tornado will be rated EF3 due to damage in the Lower Grand Lagoon area."

"Track length and width are still being determined, along with wind speeds, and will be sent in the coming days," the National Weather Service Tallahassee said.

How rare is an EF-3 tornado in Florida?

Florida has experienced 41 EF-3 tornadoes between 1954 and 2022.

What is an EF-3 tornado and how powerful is it?

Tornadoes are ranked on the Enhanced Fujita Scale assigns a tornado a rating based on estimated wind speeds and related damage.

Ratings go from 0 to 5. Estimated 3-second wind gusts for each rating are:

EF-0: 65-85 mph

EF-1: 86-110 mph

EF-2-: 111-135 mph

EF-3: 136-165 mph

EF-4: 166-200 mph

EF-5: over 200 mph

Second Bay County tornado ranked as an EF-2 tornado

A second tornado spawned from the same parent supercell thunderstorm as the EF-3 that hit Lower Grand Lagoon also touched down in the Lynn Haven area and tracked northeast, according to the National Weather Service.

The tornado left behind "significant damage" in the Deer Point Lake area.

"This tornado will be rated as an EF-2 due to damage in the Deer Point Lake area. The endpoint of this tornado has not been determined, and survey work will continue to determine the endpoint."

The Weather Service added more details on the Bay County tornadoes will be available after the surveys are finished and data analyzed.

Jackson County tornado ranked as EF-1

A tornado that hit Jackson County was an EF-1 tornado with estimated peak winds of 90 mph after touching down at 6:12 a.m. CT.

The tornado was on the ground for 7.73 miles and was 450 yards wide.

"The tornado began in northeastern Bay and northwestern Calhoun counties, where it touched down in a wooded area between northwest County Road 274 and northwest County Road 167."

As the tornado moved into Jackson County, multiple trees were snapped or uprooted.

Another Jackson County tornado ranked as EF-2

A second tornado in Jackson County ranked as an EF-2, with estimated peak winds of 125 mph.

The tornado traveled for 16.5 miles with a maximum width of 600 yards after touching down at 6:25 a.m. CT.

The tornado began in an open field that paralleled Highway 73 in central Jackson County, before moving to the northeast.

The tornado uprooted a couple of large pine trees, causing one to fall on a single-wide trailer, the National Weather Service reported.

"Another slightly newer single-wide trailer had half of its roof peel back and blown into the woods behind it. A brand new manufactured home had half of its roof blown off. A trailer park along Mark Lane had several large trees snapped or uprooted, and a few roofs were peeled back on some of the single wide homes in the subdivision.

Preliminary damage survey for EF-2 tornado that hit central Jackson County Jan. 9, 2024.

"The tornado then went on to cross I-10 where an 18 wheeler was knocked over.

"The tornado continued to the northeast, where it crossed U.S. Highway 90 where a majority of the damage and seven injuries occurred in an RV Park and neighborhood. Several mobile homes where significantly damaged or flipped upside down while being displaced several hundred feet."

"In the subdivision just to the northeast of the RV Park on Rooks Drive, two residential family homes had their roofs completely blown off. A church just across the street from the homes off Merritts Mill road had a cinder block outbuilding collapse.

As the tornado moved through the Blue Spring subdivision, it left behind "extensive damage" to the roofs and siding of a majority of the homes.

EF-0 tornado touches down in Duval County

An EF-0 tornado touched down in Bartram Park south of Jacksonville Jan. 9, 2024.

An EF-0 tornado touched down in Duval County with maximum wind speeds of 80 mph. The tornado traveled 0.23 miles and had a maximum width of 30 yards.

"The tornado touched down just west of Bartram Park around 4:08 p.m., north of Arching Branch Circle, and tracked quickly to the east-northeast across Woody Vine Drive and Roundleaf Drive before dissipating across a wooded area just west of I-95," the National Weather Service said.

"There was some minor structure damage to gutters and window screens, but the majority of damage included snapped trees and large limbs blown down. There were some trees were blown down and uprooted."

Santa Rosa County saw EF-1 tornado

An EF-1 tornado with peak winds of 105 mph hit Santa Rosa County Jan. 9, 2024.

The tornado touched down on Escribano Point at 2:32 a.m. It traveled .39 miles and had a maximum width of 75 yards, the National Weather Service reported.

"It is possible the path was longer and will require review of available satellite imagery," forecasters said.

Straight-line winds, not tornado, cut swath through Santa Rosa County

Further north in Santa Rosa County, Florida, a significant swath of straight-line wind damage occurred with peak winds estimated at 100 mph Jan. 9, 2024.

Elsewhere in Santa Rosa County, survey teams found a "significant swath of straight-line wind damage occurred with peak winds estimated at 100 mph.

"This swath was approximately 250 yards in width and occurred intermittently for nearly 1.8 miles" in the area of Whitfield.

EF-1 tornado touches down near Oldsmar

The National Weather Service reported an EF-1 tornado with peak winds of 90 mph touched down at 3:58 p.m. in Oldsmar. Oldsmar is located northwest of Tampa on Florida's West Coast.

The tornado traveled a half mile and had a maximum width of 75 yards.

Straight-line winds impact Sarasota with 75-mph winds

Also along Florida's West Coast were straight-line winds of 75 mph that affected an area 1.4 miles long and 240 yards wide.

