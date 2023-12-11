National Weather Service issues flood warning for Rhode Island

With heavy rain falling across the region, the National Weather Service has issued a flood warning for Rhode Island.

"Flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations is imminent or occurring," the warning says.

Between 2 and 3 inches of rain has already fallen and another inch is possible, the weather service says.

This National Weather Service graphic shows expected rainfall amounts for the region.

"Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads," the weather service says. "Most flood deaths occur in vehicles."

River banks and culverts can become unstable and unsafe with such heavy rain, the weather service says.

The weather service says that rain should continue until about 9 a.m., followed by patchy fog and falling temperatures.

This article originally appeared on The Providence Journal: Flood warning issued for Rhode Island