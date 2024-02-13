National Weather Service radar map

National Weather Service has issued a Hazardous Weather Outlook Tuesday at 8:35 a.m. for portions of eastern West Virginia, norther and central Virginia, and central and western Maryland to include:

Washington, Frederick MD, Carroll, Northern Baltimore, Northwest Montgomery, Northwest Howard, Northwest Harford, Augusta, Rockingham, Shenandoah, Frederick VA, Page, Warren, Clarke, Nelson, Albemarle, Greene, Madison, Rappahannock, Orange, Culpeper, Norther Farquier, Southern Farquier, Western Loudoun, Eastern Loudoun, Northern Virginia, Blue Ridge, Central Virginia Blue Ridge, Northwest Prince William, Hampshire, Morgan, Berkeley, Jefferson and Hardy.

A Wind Advisory is in effect for the Blue Ridge today.

A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect this morning for eastern West Virginia, central Maryland and portions of northern Virginia.

National Weather Service forecast for Staunton, Augusta County

Tuesday

A chance of rain before 10 a.m. Cloudy early, then gradual clearing, with a high near 44. Breezy, with a northwest wind 16 to 21 mph, with gusts as high as 34 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Tuesday night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 28. West wind 6 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph.

Wednesday

Sunny, with a high near 46. Northwest wind 7 to 11 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Wednesday night

Mostly clear, with a low around 26. Southwest wind 6 to 8 mph.

Thursday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 55. Southwest wind 6 to 11 mph increasing to 12 to 17 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph.

Thursday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 32. Breezy.

Friday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 49.

This article originally appeared on Staunton News Leader: National Weather Service issues Hazardous Weather Outlook