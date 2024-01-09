National Weather Service issues high wind warnings for Mercer and Tazewell Counties

Jan. 9—BLUEFIELD — High winds capable of causing extensive power outages along with heavy rain are expected today thanks to a weather system coming up to West Virginia and Virginia from the Gulf of Mexico.

The National Weather Service in Blacksburg, Va. posted a high wind warning Monday afternoon for areas including Mercer County and Summers County in West Virginia and Tazewell County, Va. in Southwest Virginia. This high wind warning was set to begin 7 p.m. Monday and continue until 7 p.m. today. McDowell County was under a high wind advisory starting 1 a.m. today and continuing until 7 a.m. Wednesday.

The weather organization WeatherKit by Apple Developer listed the winds as posing a "significant threat to life or property."

Meteorologist Robert Stonefield with the National Weather Service said the agency's wind warning focuses mainly on downed trees and branches causing widespread power outages. The high winds will be hazardous for vehicles such as tractor-trailers and others with high profiles.

A low-pressure system coming up for the Gulf states is creating the high winds, Stonefield said. These winds will be mostly on the western side of mountains since they will be approaching from the southeast. Winds are expected to pick up speed as they go down the mountains' slopes.

One to 2 inches of rain could fall during the day. Stonefield said most of this rain is expected to arrive in the morning and to start exiting the region by early afternoon.

Forecasters expect winds from 20 to 30 mph with gusts as high as 55 mph. Winds could blow down trees and power lines which could lead to widespread power outages.

Appalachian Power was preparing Monday for the high winds.

"In advance of the storm all Appalachian Power crews and contractors are on alert in their respective locations, packed and prepared to work," according to the power company's announcement. "In addition, the company has secured a commitment from sister AEP companies to assist if needed. The company's storm response team will make decisions on moving workers once the extent and location of damage is known."

Wind storms can cause damage that downs power lines, Appalachian Power officials said. Customers should treat all downed lines as live power lines and stay away from them. Never touch downed power lines or sparking equipment. Keep children and pets away from fallen lines and anything the lines may touch.

The National Weather Service has advised people to avoid being outside in forest areas and around trees and branches. People should stay on the lower levels of their homes if possible during windstorms and avoid windows. Loose objects should be secured.

— Contact Greg Jordan at gjordan@bdtonline.com

