National Weather Service issues Hood Canal winter weather advisory

The National Weather Service has issued a winter weather advisory for Hood Canal areas above 500 feet.

Officials say that reports suggest heavy snowfall above 500 feet.

However, the snow is not expected to last for too long.

“Additional accumulation on hilltops of up to two inches of wet snow is possible before changeover to rain later this afternoon,” said a spokesperson.

Winter weather advisory for the Hood Canal Area above 500 feet. Reports from the area indicate accumulating snowfall is occurring above 500 feet. Additional accumulation on hilltops of up to 2 inches of wet snow is possible before changeover to rain later this afternoon. #wawx — NWS Seattle (@NWSSeattle) December 9, 2023