National Weather Service issues Hood Canal winter weather advisory

KIRO 7 News Staff
The National Weather Service has issued a winter weather advisory for Hood Canal areas above 500 feet.

Officials say that reports suggest heavy snowfall above 500 feet.

However, the snow is not expected to last for too long.

“Additional accumulation on hilltops of up to two inches of wet snow is possible before changeover to rain later this afternoon,” said a spokesperson.

