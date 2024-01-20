National Weather Service issues a Special Weather Statement

Tall grass covered in ice against a wooden fence along the boundaries of the Frontier Culture Museum on an ice-covered Friday morning, Nov. 16, 2018.

The National Weather Service has issued a Special Weather Statement in effect 5:52 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 20 for Augusta and Rockingham counties including the cities of Staunton, Waynesboro, Stuarts Draft, and Harrisonburg.

Wind chills below zero through early Sunday morning with air temperatures falling into the low teens and upper single digits combined with winds of around 10 mph will result in wind chills falling to near 10 below zero through early Sunday morning, especially for elevations above 1000 feet.

Those venturing outside should dress in layers, and wear a hat and gloves to prevent hypothermia.

The alert is in effect until 12:00 a.m. Sunday, Jan. 21.

This article originally appeared on Staunton News Leader: National Weather Service: Special Weather Statement for Augusta, Rockingham counties Virginia