National Weather Service issues updates for RI. A look at the latest snow forecast

While much of Rhode Island is still expected to see the first significant snowfall in the past two years, it may not be as much as expected earlier in the week.

The National Weather Service on Saturday issued a Winter Weather Advisory for most of Rhode Island including all of Kent and Washington counties, along with southeastern Providence County. Northwestern Providence County is in a Winter Storm Watch.

As of late Saturday morning, both designations go into effect at 4 p.m. Saturday and are scheduled to remain until 1 a.m. Monday.

The National Weather Service snowfall forecast for this weekend's storm, issued Saturday morning.

According to the NWS, communities in the watch area should expect heavy snow with 8 to 12 inches expected. Winds could gust up to 35 mph. Those in the advisory area are forecast to receive 2 to 4 inches of snow, with wind gusts of 40 mph.

Forecast maps from the NWS show the potential for less than an inch of snow along the coast to up to 12 inches in the state's northwest corner.

