National Weather Service issues wind advisory Wednesday night

STAUNTON — With near record temperatures Wednesday and an upcoming wind advisory from the National Weather Service, it's going to be a warm, rainy and then very gusty night. Add a medium to high level of pollen into the mix, and it'll feel like spring is already here.

In 1957, the record high temperature was 69 degrees. Wednesday, the temperature is expected to reach between 62 and 64 degrees.

During the day, expect considerable cloudiness, breezy and warm with a couple of showers and a thunderstorm; thunderstorms can bring localized damaging wind gusts, according to AccuWeather.

Wind advisory 6 p.m. Wednesday

National Weather Service issued a wind advisory starting a 6 p.m. Wednesday and ending 4 a.m. Thursday.

What: West to northwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 55 mph expected.

Where: Portions of central, northeast and northern Maryland, the District of Columbia, central and northern Virginia, and eastern West Virginia.

Impacts: Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

