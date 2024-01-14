National Weather Service issues wind chill warning for the metro-east. What does it mean?

Don’t even think about going outside Sunday morning as temperatures across the region are below zero, with the wind chill making it feel even colder.

The National Weather Service has issued a wind chill warning for the area. Here’s what that means, quoting the weather service:

“NWS issues a wind chill warning when dangerously cold wind chill values are expected or occurring. If you are in an area with a wind chill warning, avoid going outside during the coldest parts of the day. If you do go outside, dress in layers, cover exposed skin, and make sure at least one other person knows your whereabouts. Update them when you arrive safely at your destination.”

Temperatures across much of the metro-east were around -4 at 7 a.m. Sunday, with windchill temp around -25.

And it won’t get much better temperature-wise, with the high expected to be around 5 degrees in Belleville and around southwestern Illinois on Sunday. Dangerously low temperatures are expected to continue through Wednesday.

“Avoid outside activities if possible. When outside, make sure you wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves,” the weather service said in an advisory Sunday morning.