National Weather Service issues winter storm watch for all Middle Tennessee

The National Weather Service issued a winter storm watch for all Middle Tennessee ahead of the forecasted freezing temperatures and snow.

The winter storm watch is in effect late Sunday until Tuesday morning, but the freezing temperatures will last a couple days thereafter.

“First up, dangerous cold,” said NWS Nashville on social media on Saturday. “Today's the last day until Thursday we'll be above freezing.”

The weather service forecasts at the minimum 2 inches of snow throughout the region.

“There’s even a chance some will receive more than 4’’,” NWS Nashville said on social media. Due to sustained freezing temperatures, the snow is expected not to melt until at least Thursday.

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: Middle Tennessee weather: NWS issues winter storm watch until Tuesday