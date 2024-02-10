National Weather Service of Louisville surveying storm damage to see if tornado hit area

The National Weather Service of Louisville will conduct surveys Saturday in areas of Southern Indiana and north central Kentucky to inspect damage from early morning storms, according to a post on X, formerly known as Twitter.

A Facebook post from Clark County Emergency Management-Indiana also stated that the NWS of Louisville is going to determine if the damages there were from a tornado or straight-line wind.

Parts of Indiana and Kentucky were placed under a Hazardous Weather Outlook for Saturday, the NWS of Louisville stated at 9:36 a.m. First responders in Clark County have answered more than 30 calls for service since 5 a.m. Saturday related to the storm.

Here is the forecast for the rest of the weekend

Saturday: Cloudy, with a high near 61 degrees. Northwest wind 6 to 9 mph. On Saturday night, showers likely, mainly after 1 a.m. Cloudy, with a low of around 41. North wind around 7 mph. The chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and a quarter of an inch possible.

Sunday: A chance of sprinkles with a slight chance of showers before 7 a.m., then a chance of sprinkles between 7 a.m. and 1 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 52 degrees. Northeast wind around 7 mph. The chance of precipitation is 10%. There is a 20% chance of showers after 1 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low of around 37 degrees. Northeast wind around 6 mph.

This article originally appeared on Louisville Courier Journal: National Weather Service of Louisville checking for possible tornado