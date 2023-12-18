National Weather Service not confident Erie could get snow for Christmas 2023

If you asked Santa for a sled for Christmas, don't plan on hitting the hills just yet.

While it's still a little early to say for sure, it looks like Erie is headed for a green Christmas this year. A combination of above normal temperatures and below normal precipitation make snow unlikely on the holiday.

"Leading into Christmas Eve and Christmas Day, it does look awfully warm," Freddie Zeigler, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Cleveland, said Thursday.

Not quite put on your bathing suit and head for the beaches at Presque Isle State Park warm, but it's still likely to be much above the normal temperatures for Christmas Day.

A temperature outlook for Dec. 21-27 that was issued Dec. 13 by the NWS Climate Prediction Center indicates that Erie could have temperatures that are 60% to 70% above normal on Christmas Day. The normal low for Dec. 25 in Erie is 26 and the normal high is 38.

Snow was absent from Perry Square when the Christmas tree was lit on Dec. 1 and the park will likely be green on Christmas Day too.

At the same time, the precipitation outlook for Erie from Dec. 21 to 27 is about half of normal.

"It's really cutting at our chances (of snow)," Zeigler said.

Outdoors: A gang of more than 35,000 snowmobilers can't wait for snow to blanket Pennsylvania again

Even if we were to get some lake-effect precipitation, it would probably be in the form of rain.

"It may not be snow at all," Zeigler said.

Sledders gather Dec. 26, 2020, at Frontier Park in Erie. The hill there is likely to be green on the day after Christmas this year.

While there's still uncertainty in the forecast, Zeigler said, the National Weather Service wasn't confident that Erie would be having a white Christmas for 2023.

Dana Massing can be reached at dmassing@timesnews.com.

This article originally appeared on Erie Times-News: No snow in early Erie Christmas forecast for 2023