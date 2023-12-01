National Weather Service releases snowfall amounts from Monday winter weather

The National Weather Service released the top snowfall amounts from the snowstorm that slammed Northeast Ohio Monday and Tuesday.

At the lower end was Akron with less than one inch at 0.9 inches, the NWS reported on X. Medina had the lowest at 0.2 inches.

"Highest observed snowfall totals occurred in the higher elevations of northwestern Pennsylvania and northeastern Ohio," NWS said on X.

The most snow was measured in Edinboro, Pa., at 14.3 inches followed by 14 inches in North East, Pa.

The most snow in Ohio was in Ashtabula County, which ranged between 12 and 18 inches, according to the NWS.

Other notable measurements came from Hiram in Portage County with 5.9 inches, Chardon in Geauga County with 7.7 inches, and Cleveland in Cuyahoga County with 4.1 inches.

