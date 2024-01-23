DeWITT — More than 300 Consumers Energy customers are without power this morning in the DeWitt area, according to the company's outage map.

The cause of the outage, first reported about 6:40 a.m. Tuesday with more than 1,200 affected, was not listed on the company's website. It was the only major outage reported by the area's four major power companies.

Most area school districts were closed today in anticipation of ice and snow across the Greater Lansing area.

The National Weather Service in grand Rapids said "a variety of weather types is expected today, ranging from mostly snow north of Interstate 96 to a mix of freezing rain, sleet and snow along/near I-96, to mostly rain along and south of I-94 after 10 a.m."

Temperatures are expected to be about freezing this morning and rise during the day into the mid-30s, the NWS said online.

A winter weather advisory is in effect until 4 p.m. today for the Lansing area and 10 p.m. further north.

The Lansing area could see 2 inches of snow with ice accumulations of up to one-tenth of an inch, the weather service reported.

Amtrak service in the Midwest was affected by the weather. The train service announced on its website that Chicago-Detroit-Pontiac passengers on trains 351 and 352 would be transported by chartered buses rather than by train Tuesday.

There was no specific reference to trains operating through the East Lansing station.

Capital Region International Airport was reporting arrivals and departures on time as of 7:25 a.m.

This story will be updated

This article originally appeared on Lansing State Journal: National Weather Service says to expect sloppy, slippery day in mid-Michigan