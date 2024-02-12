National Weather Service warns of snow coming to our region overnight

Time to put the flip flops back in the closet, Zanesville.

The National Weather Service has issued a snow advisory for much of Ohio, including the Zanesville and Coshocton area, for early Tuesday, ending days of unseasonably warm weather.

There is a chance for rain to start before midnight. The rain will give way to a 60% chance of snow by 1 a.m., with a northeast wind between 10 to 15 mph increasing to 16 to 21 mph after midnight.

The NWS says we could accumulate less than a half-inch of snow, revising its earlier prediction of at least an inch.

The NWS tweeted that the rain/snow line shifted southeast and that warm ground temperatures could initially keep snow from accumulating on roads.

"A low-pressure system will move northeast across the eastern Tennessee Valley and central Appalachians tonight before transitioning to a coast low on Tuesday," NWS reported. "Some accumulating wet snow is forecast with the highest amounts occurring over south central Ohio and northeast Kentucky."

The cool weather would end a week of temperatures reaching the 50s and even 60s on Thursday, Friday and Saturday.

