National Weather Service warns of snow coming to Columbus

Time to put the flip flops back in the closet, Columbus.

The National Weather Service has issued a snow advisory for much of Ohio, including the Columbus area, for Monday night, ending days of unseasonably warm weather.

The service forecasts a 59% chance of at least one inch of snow in Columbus late Monday into Tuesday morning. The chance of snow is higher in Cincinnati and northern Kentucky.

"Still anticipating a band of heavier snowfall developing Monday night," the service posted on X Sunday afternoon.

The cool weather would end a week of temperatures reaching the 50s and even 60s on Thursday, Friday and Saturday.

The weather service is forecasting highs in the 40s in Columbus this week.

This article originally appeared on The Columbus Dispatch: Columbus snow forecast: Spring-like weather to end Monday