A cold, windy day at Riverheads High School meant extra layers for Summer Wallace during track practice.

STAUNTON — The U.S. National Weather Service issued a wind advisory that will be in effect Wednesday until 5 p.m.

West to southwest winds from 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 55 mph are expected for portions of western Maryland, eastern West Virginia, and central, northwest and western Virginia, according to the National Weather Service.

Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and power outages may result, the agency said.

As of 10 a.m. on Wednesday, Dominion Energy reported just one power outage in Augusta County.

The weather service said to use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle, and to secure outdoor objects.

This article originally appeared on Staunton News Leader: National Weather Service Wind advisory in effect for Augusta County