National Women's Soccer League commissioner resigns amid misconduct allegations against prominent former coach

In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

The commissioner of the National Women's Soccer League has stepped down following allegations of misconduct against a now-former coach, Paul Riley. Lisa Baird served in the position for less than two years. Aly Wagner, a former player for the U.S. Women's National Soccer Team who also covers the sport for CBS Sports, joined CBSN's Lana Zak to discuss.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories