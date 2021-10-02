National Women's Soccer League commissioner resigns amid misconduct allegations against prominent former coach
The commissioner of the National Women's Soccer League has stepped down following allegations of misconduct against a now-former coach, Paul Riley. Lisa Baird served in the position for less than two years. Aly Wagner, a former player for the U.S. Women's National Soccer Team who also covers the sport for CBS Sports, joined CBSN's Lana Zak to discuss.