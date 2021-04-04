Nationalists on course to win independence 'super-majority' in Holyrood election, poll finds

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Simon Johnson
·4 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Alex Salmond&#39;s Alba Party is on course to win six seats, according to a new poll - &#xa0;Shutterstock
Alex Salmond's Alba Party is on course to win six seats, according to a new poll - Shutterstock

Scottish nationalist parties are on course to win a "super-majority" in the Holyrood election with Alex Salmond's new Alba Party picking up six seats, according to a new opinion poll.

A Panelbase survey for the Sunday Times has found three separatist parties would together win 79 out of the Scottish Parliament's 129 seats, with Nicola Sturgeon's SNP narrowly winning an outright majority of 65 seats.

In addition, the pro-independence Scottish Greens would win eight seats. An analysis by Sir John Curtice of Strathclyde University put the Scottish Conservatives on 24 seats, Scottish Labour on 20 and the Liberal Democrats on five.

George Galloway could enter the Scottish Parliament as his pro-union Alliance for Unity group may take a single seat.

Douglas Ross, the Scottish Tory leader, said the results showed that voting for smaller Unionist parties like Mr Galloway's would only help the nationalists.

They would also pile pressure on Boris Johnson to drop his opposition to handing Ms Sturgeon the powers for another independence referendum.

Mr Salmond said: "Arithmetically our argument for the independence supermajority is unassailable. More MSPs supporting independence: what’s not to like?"

The poll is a major boost for him after a separate survey published last week, the first since he unveiled his new party, showed only three per cent support and that it would not win a single seat.

In contrast, the new poll found six per cent backing for the Alba Party. Mr Salmond has said he wants to manipulate Holyrood's complicated electoral system to deliver a "super-majority" for independence, with nationalists voting SNP in their constituencies and for his party on the regional list.

The former First Minister claimed this strategy could deliver a Holyrood chamber with 70 per cent of MSPs backing separation, despite this only being supported by around half the population.

However, Ms Sturgeon has said she would refuse to work with her former mentor after he refused to show contrition for inappropriate behaviour with women. He was cleared of all charges in his trial last year.

Alex Salmond&#39;s Alba Party is on course to win six seats, according to a new poll - &#xa0;Getty Images Europe
Alex Salmond's Alba Party is on course to win six seats, according to a new poll - Getty Images Europe

Sir John said Panelbase's results were "good news" for the Alba Party, though a drop of two per cent in support would mean their tally would fall to one MSP.

He said: "Alba may be on the cusp of recording a creditable performance and coming away largely empty-handed.

"Although most of the seats the party could win with a six per cent tally look as though they would be secured at the expense of the unionist parties, our projection suggests that a couple might otherwise have been won by the SNP or the Greens."

He said the Alba Party was appealing to nationalists who want a rapid timetable for a second independence referendum. Up to 70 per cent of its supporters wants another separation vote within a year compared to 48 per cent of SNP list voters.

While 93 per cent of those who backed Alba believe that Mr Salmond is "a fit person to stand for election", only 13 per cent of SNP supporters shared this view.

Panelbase surveyed 1,009 adults in Scotland between March 30 and April 1, with Alliance for Unity picking up four per cent.

Mr Galloway has urged Unionists to vote tactically in their constituencies for the party best placed to beat the SNP, then back his party on the list. However, the Tories and Labour are both heavily reliant on winning regional list seats.

Speaking on a Radio Forth election phone-in, Mr Ross said the most important finding of the new poll was "that the smaller parties don't have enough support to win any significant number of MSPs but they do have enough support to allow nationalists into parliament.

"And that's my biggest concern, is that if people don't support the tried and tested method to stop the nationalists, which five years ago was the Scottish Conservatives, then they are actually aiding the SNP or Alex Salmond's nationalists to have our parliament once again dominated by another independence referendum."

But Mr Galloway tweeted: "Why would you pass up the chance to put me in #Holyrood rather than A N Other? The status quo cartel is what put us in this mess. Clean it out."

Keith Brown, the SNP's depute leader, said: "This is the most important election in Scotland's history - every single vote will count, and this poll shows that giving anything less than both votes to the SNP means gambling with Scotland's future."

Recommended Stories

  • Gupta acquired Scottish hunting estate in taxpayer-backed deal with SNP

    Troubled steel tycoon Sanjeev Gupta secured ownership of a 114,000-acre Scottish hunting estate via an offshore company after he acquired it in a deal backed by the taxpayer. Mr Gupta’s family owns Jahama Highland Estates via an Isle of Man vehicle after he purchased it in a package deal with an aluminium smelter in Lochaber, the area surrounding Fort William. Nicola Sturgeon’s administration has said that it provided backing for the deal on condition that the assets would not be broken up. Mr Gupta’s GFG Alliance also committed to transferring part of the land to local community ownership, according to local politicians. Mr Gupta’s activities are under close scrutiny as his empire, which in the UK includes 5,000 workers and crucial steel plants, is threatened with collapse following the failure of its main funder Greensill Capital. He has threatened to take legal action against banks that are racing to recover billions of pounds from his business interests. Jahama Highland Estates, formerly known as the Alcan Estate after its previous owner Rio Tinto’s aluminium business, boasts “the finest deer stalking ground in Great Britain” alongside hunting for grouse and ducks.

  • What Kind Of Shareholders Own European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:ERE.UN)?

    If you want to know who really controls European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust ( TSE:ERE.UN ), then you'll...

  • Man City go 17 points clear, Tuchel suffers first Chelsea loss

    Manchester City moved closer to the Premier League title as the runaway leaders won 2-0 at Leicester, while lowly West Bromwich Albion handed Thomas Tuchel the first defeat of his Chelsea reign with a stunning 5-2 victory on Saturday.

  • Air France-KLM plans board meeting on refinancing, sources say

    The board of Air France-KLM is expected to meet on Monday to discuss a state-backed refinancing plan designed to strengthen its balance sheet after a year of coronavirus shutdowns, two sources familiar with the matter said on Friday. The airline group, which last year received 10.4 billion euros ($12.2 billion) in government-backed loans, has been discussing a multi-stage recapitalisation plan to lighten the resulting debt load, sources have said. But the plan, likely to include conversion of a 3 billion-euro French government loan into hybrid instruments, has been held up by wrangling over European Union demands that Air France give up Paris-Orly take-off and landing slots as a condition.

  • 'No justice, no streets': Still grieving, Minneapolis residents wonder how city will move forward after Derek Chauvin trial

    As Derek Chauvin's murder trial takes place in a courthouse ringed with razor wire, Minneapolis is still reckoning with George Floyd's death.

  • Labour accused of 'letting off anti-Semitism' after failing to expel members

    Labour has been accused of "letting off anti-Jewish racism" after a complaints-handling handbook was published that gave examples of tolerating anti-Semitic behaviour. A 33-page copy of “The Labour Party’s Complaint Handling Handbook” posted online and obtained by The Telegraph gave examples of seven different complaints and set out how the party responded in each instance. The handbook gave just a single example of a member being expelled – although the example was not linked to remarks about Jews. It comes on the 12-month anniversary on Sunday of Sir Keir Starmer replacing Jeremy Corbyn as Labour leader. Last December Labour published a new plan for handling anti-Semitism in the party approved by the Equalities and Human Rights Commission. One case study in the handbook described how “a Labour Party member posted several articles on social media promoting conspiracy theories suggesting that Jewish people were responsible for real and imagined wrongdoings. They also posted articles that minimised complaints of anti-Semitism within the Labour Party.” The handbook said: “After investigation, it was concluded that no Labour Party rules were specifically breached but a Reminder of Conduct was issued to the member.” In another instance the handbook describes how “a Labour Party member posted online the details of an email they’d sent which presented emotive, personal views including that the Jewish Labour Movement and Labour for Israel groups had no validity and should be disbanded. They refused to retract those views.” It says: “After investigation, a formal warning was issued against the member and they were told it would remain on their record for 18 months. Following this, they resigned their membership.” In a third case “a Labour Party member posted and shared several things on social media that were anti-Semitic; using Hitler, Nazi and Holocaust metaphors, distortions and comparisons in debates about Israel-Palestine.” It continued: “After investigation, a formal warning was issued to the member and they were told it would remain on their record for 18 months.” In a fourth instance “a Labour Party member responded to a social media post in a way that served to repeat anti-Semitic tropes”. It said: “After investigation, it was concluded that no Labour Party rules had specifically been breached but a reminder of values was issued to the member.” The handbook gave just a single example of a member being expelled – although the example was not linked to remarks about Jews. It cited how “a Labour Party member posted on social media and responded to others’ posts demonstrating views that were xenophobic, anti-Catholic, transphobic and abusive. They also posted insulting and abusive comments about people with disabilities and victims of sexual abusive.” The handbook said: “The member was administratively suspended at the outset, and following investigation, was expelled.” Critics said Labour had to do more to tackle anti-Semitism. Lord Austin of Dudley, a former Labour MP and chairman of the anti-extremism campaign Mainstream, said: "The new Labour leadership need to do much more to tackle Jeremy Corbyn’s terrible legacy. “The pace is too slow, there is much more to do and people with views like this can’t be tolerated. They have to be kicked out.” Euan Philipps, a spokesman for Labour Against Anti-Semitism, added: “The disciplinary measures applied to the four examples of anti-Semitic conduct are insufficient and fail to meet the benchmark of ‘zero tolerance’. “In our view all four examples should have resulted in expulsion. If they are indicative of the wider approach then they are very concerning, and it is difficult to see how this will lead to a long-term change of culture within the Labour Party. “In light of the EHRC findings about Labour anti-Semitism and the length of time Starmer has had to address the issue, letting anti-Jewish racism off with a warning shows that Labour’s new Complaint Handling Handbook is a step backwards.” Karen Pollock, chief executive of the Holocaust Educational Trust, said: “These inappropriate comparisons to the Holocaust belittle the memory of this appalling tragedy and are an insult to the survivors and their families. It is about time this sort of thing is dealt with. A slap on the wrist will not do.” A Labour spokesman was approached for comment on the criticism of the handbook. In the introduction to the handbook, the party said: “We encourage people to report behaviour by our members that may constitute a breach of our rules or does not reflect our shared values. “We take all such reports seriously and look to investigate and resolve these matters in the most appropriate way.” A Labour Party spokesman said: “This handbook was published as part of the action plan we agreed with the EHRC. “The cases highlighted refer to previous decisions which do not reflect the current approach of zero tolerance to anti-Semitism. “Under Keir Starmer’s leadership, we are continually improving and strengthening procedures to root out antisemitism from our party.” Sources said that “the cases highlighted were examples of past decisions. They were used to illustrate how the process operated, as required by the EHRC, not as any form of recommended course of action. “We are working extremely closely with Jewish stakeholders and the EHRC to strengthen these processes. “The party has determined more cases in the period since Keir Starmer became leader than were determined throughout the entirety of 2019 or throughout the period of 2014-2018 combined.”

  • Kyle MacLachlan: ‘It’s Disheartening’ Denis Villeneuve’s ‘Dune’ Will Debut on Streaming

    MacLachlan realizes "simultaneous releases are kind of the wave of the future."

  • Activists call for release of bodycam footage in police shooting death of boy, 13

    The teenager, Adam Toledo, was fatally shot in the chest by Chicago police according to the Cook County Medical Examiner’s office. The Chicago Police Department are being demanded to release bodycam footage in the fatal shooting of 13-year-old Adam Toledo at the hands of law enforcement. According to CBS Chicago, by Thursday night, the calls to make the footage available grew as details of the victim became public knowledge.

  • Charlotte Hornets lose Gordon Hayward to a right foot sprain; how long is he out?

    Hayward suffered injury versus Indiana Pacers

  • 22 ancient Pharaoh mummies encased in glass pods and riding gold war chariots paraded through Egypt's capital in a spectacular procession

    Each mummy was carried in a glass capsule with shock-absorbers so that the ancient royals didn't get damaged during the journey to a new museum.

  • Greece extends restrictions on international flights to April 19

    Greece said on Sunday it was extending restrictions on domestic flights until April 12 and on international flights until April 19 as the number of new COVID-19 infections continues to rise. Under the restrictions, passengers flying to Greece must receive a negative PCR test 72 hours before arrival and undergo random testing for COVID-19. Israeli travellers who have been fully vaccinated at least two weeks before travel will not need to be quarantined following a bilateral agreement on tourism between the two countries.

  • Amazon apologises for wrongly denying drivers need to urinate in bottles

    The online shopping giant falsely claimed its drivers were not forced at times to urinate in bottles.

  • How to find out if your data was exposed in an online breach - and how to protect yourself

    Take these steps to find out if you were affected by a breach and protect your accounts if you were.

  • Boaters rescued just in time as water overtakes vessel on Louisiana lake, officials say

    An onlooker spotted the men waving for help.

  • Heat continue home dominance over Cavaliers with 115-101 win

    Duncan Robinson scored 18 points on 6-for-9 shooting on 3-pointers and the Miami Heat continued their home dominance over the Cleveland Cavaliers with a 115-101 victory Saturday night. Bam Adebayo finished with 18 points and 11 rebounds, Trevor Ariza scored 15 points and Jimmy Butler added 15 points and 11 assists as the Heat won their 20th straight against the Cavaliers in Miami. Robinson hit his first four 3-pointers as Miami shot 10 for 21 from long range in the first half and led 67-54 at halftime.

  • MLB pulls 2021 All-Star Game from Georgia in the wake of the new voting law

    MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred said in a statement on Friday that the league "opposes restrictions to the ballot box."

  • When Hornets’ James Borrego says, ‘We’re not going anywhere,’ it has a ring of truth

    With three key players injured, Charlotte Hornets beat Indiana Pacers

  • Companies back moratorium on deep sea mining

    A long-running dispute over plans to start mining the ocean floor has suddenly flared up.

  • Senators beat Montreal 6-3, snap Habs' 3-game win streak

    Evgenii Dadonov scored twice and Artem Anisimov had three assists as the Ottawa Senators defeated the Montreal Canadiens 6-3 on Saturday night. Anton Forsberg finished with 35 saves for Ottawa. Montreal entered the game riding a three-game win streak sandwiched around a nine-day hiatus due to COVID-19 protocols.

  • The Duke is leaving 'Bridgerton,' but book fans aren't surprised

    Simon Basset, played by Regé-Jean Page, rarely shows up in the subsequent Julia Quinn novels, which focus on the other Bridgerton siblings.