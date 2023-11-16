Nationalists, extremism and Tucker Carlson: why Spain's bizarre politics are heading for Britain

Demonstrators march with a giant Spanish flag during a protest against the government's proposed law granting amnesty to Catalan separatists - Jorge Guerrero/AFP

Blow up sex dolls that have become a symbol of protest; a top fugitive given a police guard at taxpayer’s expense; an attempted assassination by suspected Iranian hitmen; and a flying visit from the bad boy of American television, Right-wing host Tucker Carlson: welcome to the mad, bad world of Spanish politics.

But for British onlookers what may be even barmier is that the current maelstrom in Iberia - driven as it is by nationalism, separatism, extremism and the culture wars - offers a possible picture of the future in Britain, where the self-same forces are shaping - and splintering - politics.

And as Britain may well discover next year, the crisis all began with an election.

For Spain, it was a poll this July, which ended the usual plodding, two-horse race between Socialists and the opposition centre-Right People’s Party (PP). Though the PP narrowly defeated the Socialists led by Pedro Sánchez, it was unable to form a government, even with the help of the hard-Right Vox party, one of whose leaders, Alejo Vidal-Quadras, survived being shot in the face last week.

Pedro Sánchez is congratulated after securing an audacious deal with Catalan separatists and Basque nationalists to form a Left-wing coalition on Thursday - Anadolu Agency

Into the breach stepped Sánchez, who struck an audacious deal with Catalan separatists and Basque nationalists to form a Left-wing coalition and on Thursday won a wafer-thin three-seat majority - 179 from 350 - in parliament.

The febrile atmosphere has echoes in Britain: where the centre- and hard-Right may be splitting in the wake of the firing of Suella Braverman; where the far-Right has emerged in Pro-Palestine counter-demonstrations; and where Labour has and will surely again be accused of flirting with the breakaway Scots nationalists to secure power.

In Spain the cost is, and is likely to continue to be, dear. To secure the support of his coalition partners, Sánchez agreed to a law offering amnesty to about 400 people accused of offences varying from embezzlement to civil disobedience over their role in Catalonia’s dramatic and divisive 2017 breakaway bid, when separatists held an illegal referendum to claim independence from Spain.

Among them is Carles Puigdemont who, as a leader of that breakaway movement, was until recently Spain’s most-wanted fugitive. Now he is to be given a police guard at the taxpayer’s expense and soon could return to the country he left in 2017 hidden in the boot of a car.

Carles Puigdemont was until recently Spain’s most-wanted fugitive - YVES HERMAN/REUTERS

With his Beatles haircut and fondness for posting obscure literary references on social media, he may even be eligible to stand for public office as early as next year.

It is a deal that has prompted a wave of protests from conservatives, attracting hundreds of thousands of demonstrators in cities across Spain and clashes with police. It is into these throngs that Carlson descended this week, pressing the flesh among fans who view the Sanchez coalition as a threat to the Spanish nation itself.

“Anybody who would violate [Spain’s] constitution … to end democracy is a tyrant, is a dictator. And this is happening in the middle of Europe,” Carlson said in a clip posted on social media.

A ring of steel surrounded the Spanish parliament in Madrid on Thursday as MPs voted in the new coalition government.

Outside the Socialist headquarters in the city, protesters insisting that the party is tainted by scandal have taken to waving sex dolls as a sign of their disgust. But they have been joined by masked members of hard-Right groups including the Falange, a group which was allied to General Francisco Franco, the dictator who ruled Spain for nearly 40 years until his death in 1975.

Among those who has appeared is Isabel Peralta, who was banned from entering Germany because she was carrying a swastika and a copy of Mein Kampf. When she appeared among protesters against the amnesty holding the red and gold Spanish flag, she went so far as to make a Nazi salute.

Now a huge demonstration is planned in Madrid on Saturday, when organisers hope hundreds of thousands will add their voices to the clamour against the bill. And the law is certainly a gamble which, so far, has met with resistance from across Spanish society.

Right-wing politicians, respectable berobed judges, police unions, civil servants, business leaders and even some senior Socialists have come out against it, claiming it undermines the separation of powers between government and judiciary.

Alberto Nuñez Feijóo, the leader of the PP, and Vox, have appealed to the European Union to intervene. Ignacio Garriga, secretary general of Vox, said Spaniards opposed a “coup d’état against democracy”.

Alberto Nuñez Feijóo talks to the media at the Congress of Deputies in Madrid on Thursday - Rodigi Jimenez/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

“The law sends out a message to people that laws only apply to some people. Not to everyone. It breaks the rule of law. To give an amnesty to someone in return for a few votes says that what the judges say it is wrong,” he told The Telegraph. “Sanchez, like a true autocrat, has given an amnesty to a few people so he can stay in power.”

Garriga said if the law can be halted in parliament, King Felipe VI may have to intervene.

But during a rowdy debate in parliament before Thursday’s vote, Sanchez insisted the amnesty would help strengthen Spain.

“There is no prosperity in discord, we have to push for coexistence and forgiveness,” he said as insults rained down from Right-wing MPs. “We are convinced that a united Spain is a better Spain.”

The remark irked some Catalan separatists who still hope to forge Europe’s newest state after holding another referendum.

Outside the parliament, about 1,600 riot police guarded the politicians from scores of protesters, some carrying banners saying “Sanchez Traitor” or Spanish flags with the black eagle from the days of the dictatorship. Catalan flags were burnt and protesters clashed later with police.

The amnesty, which may take months to come into force, covers all events between 2012, when the independence movement gathered force, to the present day. It will not only include separatists facing charges or those who have spent time in jail but police officers on charges for clashes with activists.

Jaume Clotet, former communications chief of the Catalan government, is awaiting trial on charges of misuse of €1,000 of public funds for setting up a website in favour of the last referendum, which he denies.

“My companions are going to be free from this, which is good. But this is not as [Sanchez] said. We are not going to be pardoned and forgotten. We think no crime was committed. For us the independence process is not over,” he told The Telegraph.

He said he was in contact with Puigdemont, who feels “re-vindicated” by the amnesty deal.

The crisis is causing the Left, too, to fracture.

Nicolás Redondo, a senior Socialist figure since the 1970s, has left the party in disgust at the amnesty law.

“I do not approve of granting an amnesty to people who are on the run from justice. There are other ways to find peace with Catalonia,” he told The Telegraph.

That sentiment has widespread public support. A survey in September found 70 per cent of Spaniards opposed an amnesty for Catalan separatists while just 26 per cent backed it.

Amid daily demonstrations, one unnamed British multinational had expressed concern about how the security of their assets in Spain could be affected, according to a top law firm quoted by El Confidencial, an online news site.

Yet, ironically, the amnesty comes as separate conciliatory central government policies in Catalonia stem support for independence.

In October, a survey carried out by the Catalan regional government found just 38 per cent supported breaking away from Spain, down from a high of 49 per cent six years ago.

No longer do the esteladas – the Catalan independence flags – fly from every corner in Barcelona.

Mariam Martínez-Bascuñan, a political expert at the Autonomous University of Madrid and columnist for the Left-leaning El Pais newspaper, said the problem with the amnesty was it was just for “the exchange for votes to secure a new government”.

“It is so exceptional that not just Right-wing parties are against it but people within the Socialist parties, moderate judges and all sorts of Spaniards who are not political,” she told The Telegraph.

“Sanchez’s politics have cooled things down in Catalonia but now this could make relations between Spain and Catalonia worse again.”

