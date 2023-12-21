Nationally touring Lego convention to return to Eagan next spring after sold-out 2023 stop

After a sold-out visit earlier this year, the Lego fan event Brick Convention is returning next spring.

Brick Convention, which tours nationally, is set to be held Saturday, April 13, and Sunday, April 14, at the Eagan Civic Arena. Tickets are $15 in advance or $18 at the door.

The convention will include displays from professional Lego artists and “meet-and-greets with Lego celebrities,” although specific details are still under wraps. Attendees can also spend time building their own creations in “brick pits” with thousands of Legos and collaborate with one another on a massive medieval Lego castle.

This year was Brick Convention’s inaugural season, and its two-day Twin Cities stop was fully sold out. For the 2024 event, organizers plan to adjust the layout of the convention’s floor plan to reduce lines and crowd sizes.

The event also has a charitable component, raising money for a nonprofit called Creations for Charity that purchases Lego sets to give away as holiday gifts. During its 2023 season, Brick Convention events raised a combined $15,000 for the organization, organizers said.

Minnesota Brick Convention: April 13 and 14, 2024, at Eagan Civic Arena, 3870 Pilot Knob Rd., Eagan; tickets at brickconvention.com/minnesota

