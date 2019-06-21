Nationals complete three-game sweep of Phillies

Anthony Rendon and Victor Robles hit homers during a four-run sixth inning as the Washington Nationals beat the Philadelphia Phillies 7-4 on Thursday, completing their first three-game sweep of the season.

Washington's only previous sweeps came in two-game sets against the Atlanta Braves in late May and the Chicago White Sox in early June. The Nationals have won four in a row and captured 17 of 24 games.

Philadelphia, who had had two runners thrown out at home, has lost four in a row and six of seven.

Rendon broke a 3-3 tie as he led off the sixth with a homer off Phillies starter Nick Pivetta (4-2), who was drafted by the Nationals. It was the 17th homer of the year for Rendon, who has 39 extra-base hits.

Later in the inning, Robles hit a three-run shot off reliever Edubray Ramos for a 7-3 lead. Pivetta was charged with six runs in 5 1/3 innings in a game played in the rain during the middle and late innings.

Nationals closer Sean Doolittle got the last three outs for his 16th save.

Philadelphia's Jean Segura tied the game at 3-3 with a solo homer in the fifth off lefty reliever Matt Grace. Jay Bruce had three hits, including a homer to make it 7-4.

Washington shortstop Trea Turner retired Scott Kingery as he tried to score on a single by Pivetta in the second.

Nationals right fielder Adam Eaton cut down Bryce Harper with a throw to the plate in the fourth on an RBI single by Bruce.

The Nationals took a 1-0 lead in the first as Rendon doubled with two outs and scored on a double by Juan Soto.

Kurt Suzuki smashed a two-run homer in the second to give Washington a 3-0 edge.

Washington starter Erick Fedde struggled with his command but lived dangerously until the Phillies scored two runs in the fourth.

Cesar Hernandez and Maikel Franco had back-to-back singles with one out. Harper delivered an RBI single with two outs to score Hernandez before Bruce hit an RBI single to trim the deficit to 3-2.

Fedde allowed two runs and five walks in 3 2/3 innings. the win went to Javy Guerra (1-0) who threw a perfect sixth inning with two strikeouts.

Harper, batting leadoff for the first time this year, went 1-for-5 with three striekouts.

