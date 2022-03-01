Nations agree to release 60M barrels of oil amid Russian war

FILE - A pumping unit sucks oil from the ground near Greensburg, Kan. on March 6, 2012. The International Energy Agency says all 31 member countries have agreed to release 60 million barrels of oil from their strategic reserves “to send a strong message to oil markets” that there will be “no shortfall in supplies” as a result of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. The IEA board made the decision Tuesday, march 1, 2022 at an extraordinary meeting of energy ministers chaired by U.S. Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel, File) (ASSOCIATED PRESS)
DAVID McHUGH
·2 min read

FRANKFURT, Germany (AP) — All 31 member countries of the International Energy Agency have agreed to release 60 million barrels of oil from their strategic reserves — half of that from the United States — “to send a strong message to oil markets” that there will be “no shortfall in supplies” after Russia invaded Ukraine, the group said Tuesday.

The board of the Paris-based IEA made the decision at an extraordinary meeting of energy ministers chaired by U.S. Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm. She said in a statement that President Joe Biden approved a commitment of 30 million barrels and that the U.S. is ready to “take additional measures" if needed.

The group's “decision reflects our common commitment to address significant market and supply disruptions related to President Putin’s war on Ukraine," Granholm said.

Russia plays an outsized role in global energy markets as the third-largest oil producer. Its exports of 5 million barrels of crude per day amount to about 12% of the global oil trade. Some 60% goes to Europe and another 20% to China.

So far, U.S. and European sanctions have not barred oil or gas exports and have included exceptions for transactions to pay for oil and gas. Western leaders are reluctant to restrict Russian oil exports at a time when global energy markets are tight and high prices are fueling inflation in developed economies.

But the invasion has still shaken markets worldwide. On Tuesday, oil prices soared, with U.S. benchmark crude surpassing $100 per barrel — the highest price since 2014.

“The situation in energy markets is very serious and demands our full attention,” IEA executive director Fatih Birol said. “Global energy security is under threat, putting the world economy at risk during a fragile stage of the recovery.”

Besides the United States, other members of the organization include Germany, France, the United Kingdom, Japan and Canada. IEA members hold emergency stockpiles of 1.5 billion barrels of oil. The release amounts to 4% of stockpiles, or roughly 2 million barrels per day for 30 days.

It’s only the fourth time in history that the IEA has done a coordinated drawdown since the reserves were established in the wake of the Arab oil embargo in 1974.

From the U.S. perspective, the price of crude oil determines a big portion of what drivers pay to fill up their cars with gasoline. The national average for a gallon of gas is $3.61, which is 26 cents more than a month ago and 90 cents more than a year ago, according to motor club federation AAA.

In November, Biden announced a release of 50 million barrels of oil in coordination with other energy-importing countries, but the measure had only a fleeting impact on oil prices, which have continued to rise.

Granholm stressed the need to invest in renewable energy as a way to reduce dependence on Russian oil and natural gas.

Recommended Stories

  • U.S. Stock Sales Collapse to Lowest in Decade on Build Up to War

    (Bloomberg) -- New stock offerings in the U.S. slumped to the lowest in more than a decade last month as the slide into war in Ukraine and rising borrowing costs sent share prices tumbling.Most Read from BloombergRussia Steps Up Aerial Campaign Against Cities: Ukraine UpdateTeen Who Tracked Elon Musk’s Jet Is Now Chasing Russian TycoonsMicrosoft Says Son of CEO Satya Nadella Has Died at 26Belarus Preparing to Send Soldiers, Report Says: Ukraine UpdateChina Spy Think Tank Advising Xi Predicts Rus

  • What Chevron’s Biofuel Deal Means for Renewable Energy

    The acquisition brings a big new player into the industry and will grow Chevron's renewable fuels business.

  • Chevron Calls On Biden to Support U.S. Oil as Russia Raises Risks

    (Bloomberg) -- Chevron Corp. said any short-term efforts by the Biden Administration and its allies to ease crude prices should be backed up by long-term commitments to support investment in America’s domestic oil industry. Most Read from BloombergRussia Steps Up Aerial Campaign Against Cities: Ukraine UpdateTeen Who Tracked Elon Musk’s Jet Is Now Chasing Russian TycoonsMicrosoft Says Son of CEO Satya Nadella Has Died at 26Belarus Preparing to Send Soldiers, Report Says: Ukraine UpdateChina Spy

  • OPEC's Feb oil output boost exceeds target for first time in months -survey

    The increase in OPEC's oil output in February exceeded the rise planned under a deal with allies for the first time since September, a Reuters survey found, as higher Saudi Arabian and Iraqi supply combined with fewer outages in smaller producers. The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) pumped 28.39 million barrels per day (bpd) in February, the survey found, up 420,000 bpd from the previous month and above the 254,000 bpd increase called for under the supply deal. OPEC and its allies, known as OPEC+, are gradually relaxing 2020 output cuts as demand recovers from the pandemic.

  • New York bars state business with Russia, invites Ukrainian refugees

    New York Gov. Kathy Hochul signed an executive order Sunday forbidding her state from doing business with Russia, including cancelling its investments there.

  • How Biden will address inflation in State of the Union speech

    President Biden will offer an optimistic message on the economy during his State of the Union address Tuesday night, citing the rapid economic recovery over his first year in office, White House officials told reporters.But when it comes to the high inflation dragging down Americans' confidence and Biden's approval ratings, the president will offer more of a re-framing of its agenda than new ideas.Why it matters: The Biden team doesn't have any magic bullets that could bring inflation down rapid

  • Will Soaring Energy Prices Help Marathon Oil?

    Marathon Oil has outperformed its industry peers and could generate further capital appreciation.

  • Satellite images show 40-mile-long Russian military convoy north of Kyiv alongside burning buildings

    The vehicles in the convoy included tanks, armored trucks and other Russian military-grade vehicles, according to CNN.

  • Sanctions against Russia contain a crucial exemption that lessens the pain

    Squeezing Russia will be less effective if the country's massive energy industry is allowed to operate uninterrupted.

  • EU set to delist seven banks from Swift including VTB Bank, diplomats say — WSJ

    Tuesday's list of seven banks to delist was agreed overnight in discussions between Washington and Brussels.

  • Global supply chains snarled by flight bans

    STORY: Global supply chains were already struggling with soaring prices. Now a slew of flight bans connected to the Ukraine crisis is likely to make things a whole lot worse. Transport between Europe and Asia looks hardest hit, with airlines having to cancel or reroute flights between the regions. Longer flights mean more fuel used, and higher costs. Carrying more fuel also means carrying less cargo - again driving costs higher. Back in December air freight rates were already 150% above 2019 levels. Shipping container shortages and port bottlenecks led to a surge in demand for air shipping. Now cargo prices look set to go yet higher. And sanctions on Russian airlines won’t help. AirBridgeCargo, based in the country, is a major player in shipments from Asia to Europe. All told, experts say about a quarter of the usual air freight between the two regions will have to find alternative transport. Services between Asia and North America are less affected.That’s because many cargo airlines already fly via Anchorage in Alaska, a route that avoids Russian airspace.

  • Former police chief accused of staging suicide arrested

    Authorities have arrested a former North Carolina police chief who is charged with more than 70 felony crimes and accused of staging a suicide and fleeing to neighboring South Carolina. In a statement on Thursday, the Horry County Police Department (HCPD) said that William Anthony Spivey, former police chief of the Chadbourn Police Department, was relieved of his duties last spring due to a misconduct investigation by the North Carolina State...

  • Majority of voters more likely to back candidate who can compromise: poll

    A solid majority of voters say that they’re more likely to elect a member of Congress who is able to find compromise across party lines than one who stands their ideological ground, according to a new poll.

  • New political maps: Who will likely win Asheville, Buncombe NC legislative seats?

    Newly drawn state legislative maps will be key in deciding control of the NC General Assembly, which has power over taxes, subsidized health care and local issues such as vacation rentals.

  • NFL, Nielsen survey finds two-thirds of U.S. saw Super Bowl

    Approximately two-thirds of the United States watched the Super Bowl, according to a survey conducted by the National Football League and Nielsen. Nielsen reported the total audience on NBC, Telemundo, Peacock and NFL digital platforms averaged 112.3 million viewers for the Los Angeles Rams 23-20 victory over the Cincinnati Bengals on Feb. 13. Nielsen originally measured 167 million people watched at least one minute of the game.

  • Zelensky downplays expectations ahead of Monday talks between Ukrainian and Russian delegations

    Zelensky downplays expectations ahead of Monday talks between Ukrainian and Russian delegations

  • Larson block squeezes teammate Elliott into wall: 'What the (expletive) is he doing, man?'

    Hendrick Motorsports landed its reigning champion driver in Victory Lane after Sunday’s Wise Power 400 NASCAR Cup Series race at Auto Club Speedway, but it didn’t escape the 2-mile track Fontana, California, without incident. With 20 laps to go and amidst a three-way battle for the lead with Joey Logano, eventual race winner Kyle Larson […]

  • Target Is Bullish on Sales Outlook Beyond the Pandemic

    Throughout the pandemic, Target has consistently delivered strong sales results, despite industry-wide supply chain slowdowns and inventory shortages

  • Former NY Gov. Andrew Cuomo launches television ad aimed at clearing name

    NEW YORK — An unrepentant former Gov. Andrew Cuomo launched an advertisement aimed at clearing his name on Monday, more than six months after a torrent of sexual harassment allegations drove him out of office. The 30-second spot, which highlights decisions by New York district attorneys not to press criminal charges against him, closes with a picture of the beleaguered former governor behind ...

  • Transgender woman describes "war within a war" amid invasion

    Changing your legal documents to match your gender in Ukraine requires a long process with psychiatric examinations. Zi didn't want to go through that — and now she's alone and running out of food in the country's capital.