Nation's first second gentleman makes first solo outing

  • Second gentleman Doug Emhoff, the spouse of Vice President Kamala Harris, speaks with a representative of Dreaming out Loud, a nonprofit organization focused on food security and economic opportunity, not pictured, during a visit to Kelly Miller Middle School in Washington, Thursday, Jan. 28, 2021. (Nicholas Kamm/Pool via AP)
  • Second gentleman Doug Emhoff, the spouse of Vice President Kamala Harris, speaks with volunteers of Dreaming out Loud, a nonprofit organization focused on food security and economic opportunity, during a visit to Kelly Miller Middle School in Washington, Thursday, Jan. 28, 2021. (Nicholas Kamm/Pool via AP)
  • Second gentleman Doug Emhoff, the spouse of Vice President Kamala Harris, right, speaks with Christopher Bradshaw, executive director of Dreaming out Loud, a nonprofit organization focused on food security and economic opportunity, during a visit to Kelly Miller Middle School in Washington, Thursday, Jan. 28, 2021. (Nicholas Kamm/Pool via AP)
  • Second gentleman Doug Emhoff, the spouse of Vice President Kamala Harris, speaks with volunteers of Dreaming out Loud, a nonprofit organization focused on food security and economic opportunity, during a visit to Kelly Miller Middle School in Washington, Thursday, Jan. 28, 2021. (Nicholas Kamm/Pool via AP)
1 / 4

Second Gentleman

Second gentleman Doug Emhoff, the spouse of Vice President Kamala Harris, speaks with a representative of Dreaming out Loud, a nonprofit organization focused on food security and economic opportunity, not pictured, during a visit to Kelly Miller Middle School in Washington, Thursday, Jan. 28, 2021. (Nicholas Kamm/Pool via AP)
DARLENE SUPERVILLE

WASHINGTON (AP) — Doug Emhoff, America's first second gentleman, highlighted food insecurity on his first solo public outing Thursday, saying it's “something everyone needs to be concerned about.”

Emhoff said during the campaign that he would use his groundbreaking role to elevate the issue.

His first solo appearance as the spouse of Kamala Harris, the first woman to be elected vice president, was to meet with representatives of a nonprofit organization with the dual mission of decreasing food insecurity and increasing economic opportunity.

“We’re seeing what we’re seeing on the news with lines of cars," Emhoff told reporters before leaving Kelly Miller Middle School in Washington. He was referring to TV news reports about how the economic hardship caused by the pandemic has forced many people to turn to food banks.

“It's got to be an issue for everybody,” he said. “So, I want to do what I can to amplify it. I think it's something everyone needs to be concerned about.”

Emhoff — who will become known in Washington circles by the clumsy sounding acronym “SGOTUS” for second gentleman of the United States — arrived at the rear of the school on a biting cold and blustery afternoon in a motorcade of three black SUVs. He walked up a staircase and exchanged elbow bumps with Christopher Bradshaw, executive director and founder of the nonprofit Dreaming Out Loud.

The nonprofit organizes community farmers markets where residents can buy produce from local farmers using food stamps. It operates a farm at the middle school and has partnered with other organizations to create mobile food distribution sites in some of Washington's less well-off neighborhoods.

Bradshaw led Emhoff on a tour of the garden, including a compost area and new greenhouse.

Asked what he learned during the roughly half-hour visit, Emhoff said it was “so amazing to see the passion, the way these folks are approaching it."

“This is great. We're in very good hands,” he said.

Emhoff said he would discuss the visit with his wife, as he always does.

“Every time I do something, every time I learned something, it’s like notes from the field,” he said.

Before the outing, Emhoff, 56, taught his first class as a member of the faculty at Georgetown Law. He is a longtime entertainment attorney who gave up his career after Harris became President Joe Biden's running mate.

Earlier in the day, Emhoff took note in a tweet of the addition of his title to the dictionary.

“Well, now it’s official,” he tweeted. “@MerriamWebster just added “Second Gentleman” to the dictionary. I might be the first, but I won’t be the last.”

Latest Stories

  • Mattis: Trump 'fomented' Jan. 6 Capitol assault  

    Speaking during an online event, Mattis walked through a list of national security threats such as North Korea, Russia, China and international terrorism, but then turned his attention to the U.S..

  • 6 reasons America's vaccination mess is about to get better

    For weeks the news about America’s slow, sloppy COVID-19 vaccination rollout has been dispiriting. There’s been too much demand and too little supply. At the same time, roughly half of the distributed doses haven’t even been administered. 

  • Congress prepares for major fight over voting laws in the wake of Trump's false fraud claims

    Former President Donald Trump’s “big lie” about a stolen election may have been discredited over and over in the courts, and disgraced by the attack on the U.S. Capitol, but the corrosive effect of his dishonesty will linger on, complicating efforts to strengthen American elections.

  • A mostly Latino Chicago neighborhood pushes back after inheriting plant from affluent neighbors

    "They're thinking, 'This place is already contaminated, so what's a little more?'" one longtime resident said. "But we're not going to accept it anymore like we did for so long."

  • Blair House guest quarters a temporary home for VP Harris

    Vice President Kamala Harris can’t beat the work commute. Asked what her first job would be, as she strolled the Inauguration Day parade route with her husband, Doug Emhoff, Harris told a reporter, “Walking to work.” Harris moved into Blair House the day after the Jan. 20 inauguration, said spokesperson Symone Sanders.

  • AOC to Ted Cruz: 'You almost had me murdered 3 weeks ago'

    Cruz was concurring with the congresswoman's take on the Robinhood app when she criticized him for his role in the Jan. 6 Capitol riot.

  • China to 'no longer recognise' British overseas passports in Hong Kong

    China on Friday said it will "no longer recognise" the British National (Overseas) passport for Hong Kongers, as Britain prepares to offer millions of former colonial subjects a way to escape Beijing's crackdown on dissent. From Sunday, those with a BN(O) passport and their dependants will be able to apply online for a visa allowing them to live and work in the United Kingdom. After five years they can then apply for citizenship. The new immigration scheme is a response to Beijing's decision to impose a sweeping national security law on the city last year to snuff out huge and often violent democracy protests. Britain accused China of tearing up its promise ahead of Hong Kong's 1997 handover that the financial hub would maintain key liberties and autonomy for 50 years. It argues it has a moral duty to protect its former subjects. But on Friday Beijing hit back ahead of the upcoming change. "From January 31, China will no longer recognise the so-called BN(O) passport as a travel document and ID document, and reserves the right to take further actions," foreign ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian told reporters. It is unclear what China's declaration means in practical terms.

  • Have a Drink in Style with These 9 Cocktail Tables

    The best occasional tables keep your cocktail at arm’s reachOriginally Appeared on Architectural Digest

  • Two men publicly caned 77 times for having sex in Indonesia

    It’s the third time that Indonesia's conservative Aceh province has caned people for homosexuality since Sharia law was implemented there in 2015.

  • Pelosi signals support for reconciliation bill to pass coronavirus relief without Republicans

    Congressional Democrats are preparing to leave Republicans behind as they push forward with another COVID-19 relief bill. With a 50/50 party split in the Senate, congressional Democrats have spent the past week discussing using a budget reconciliation bill to pass their COVID-19 relief with just a simple majority. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) affirmed in a Thursday press conference that Democrats would pass the reconciliation "if we need it" — but some centrist Republicans reportedly aren't thrilled. As Punchbowl News reported Thursday morning, "there's frustration on the Republican side" of the so-called "Sweet 16" of bipartisan centrist senators with this plan. These centrists — namely Sens. Susan Collins (R-Maine), Lisa Murkowski (R-Alaska), and Rob Portman (R-Ohio) — "say Democrats are moving way too quickly toward budget reconciliation, which they take as a signal that Democrats have no interest in the GOP’s support," sources tell Punchbowl News. Murkowski publicly said Wednesday that it would be "wise" for President Biden "to work to try to get a bipartisan proposal," especially given his Inauguration Day comments regarding "unity and working together." But as Democrats see it, there's no time to waste. COVID-19 continues to spread rampantly across the U.S., vaccine distribution is lagging, and millions of Americans are still out of work. There's also slim chance Republicans will agree to more than a $500 billion relief bill, while Biden is pushing for a $1.9 trillion package and soon-to-be Budget Committee Chair Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) wants to toss a $15/hour minimum wage into the mix. More stories from theweek.com5 brutally funny cartoons about the GOP's Trump problemHow to make perfect French toast in 4 simple stepsDemocrats plan to make every House Republican take a vote on GOP Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene

  • China warns Taiwan that 'independence means war’

    China toughened its language toward Taiwan on Thursday, warning after recent stepped-up military activities near the island that "independence means war" and that its armed forces were taking action to respond to provocation and foreign interference.

  • McConnell misquotes Biden in an attempt to criticize his rush of executive orders

    Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) seemed to think he had a slam dunk argument against President Biden's rush of executive orders. But in an attempt to spin Biden's own words against him on Thursday, McConnell ended up replacing Biden's quote with a misleading version that has been circulating online. Biden has signed more than 30 executive orders since he took office last week, taking aim at former President Donald Trump's immigration crackdowns, loosened environmental policies, and more. McConnell on Thursday claimed the flurry of orders flew in the face of what Biden said in an October town hall: That "you can't legislate by executive action unless you are a dictator." But as CNN's Daniel Dale points out, Biden actually said "there are some things you can't do by executive order unless you're a dictator," with no reference to legislation. Oh, didn't see until now that Mitch McConnell took Biden's quote way out of context in the same way Hannity did. https://t.co/5rK6V0jEPR — Daniel Dale (@ddale8) January 28, 2021 Fox News host Sean Hannity similarly tweeted out the false quote as a "flashback" just a few hours prior. Hannity got it from a tweet by Tom Elliott, who shares news clips with a conservative spin and misleadingly paraphrased Biden as saying "you can't [legislate] by executive order unless you're a dictator." .@JoeBiden in October: “I have this strange notion, we are a democracy … if you can’t get the votes … you can’t [legislate] by executive order unless you’re a dictator. We’re a democracy. We need consensus." pic.twitter.com/7UotJCXSm3 — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) January 26, 2021 White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki was asked about the quote on Thursday, and told reporters it was taken out of context. More stories from theweek.com5 brutally funny cartoons about the GOP's Trump problemHow to make perfect French toast in 4 simple stepsDemocrats plan to make every House Republican take a vote on GOP Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene

  • China finance official executed in bribery case

    The former head of a Chinese state-owned asset management company was executed Friday on charges of taking bribes in an unusually severe penalty for a recent corruption case. Lai Xiaomin of China Huarong Asset Management Co., was among thousands of officials snared in a long-running anti-graft campaign led by President Xi Jinping. Others including China's former insurance regulator have been sentenced to prison.

  • Crochet artist turns viral Bernie Sanders image into a doll that sells for $20,000

    ‘I really hope he thinks this is something cool,’ said Tobey King, who made the doll and plans to donate the proceeds to charity The crochet Bernie Sanders doll made by Tobey King, of Corpus Christi, Texas. Photograph: Billy Calzada/AP Bernie Sanders is widely beloved for his crotchety public demeanour, making it fitting that a crocheted doll of the 79-year-old Vermont senator – wearing chunky mittens and hunched cross-legged against the cold at Joe Biden’s inauguration last week – added no less than $20,300 to charitable efforts featuring the much-memed image. Sanders said merchandise featuring the image had raised nearly $2m for charities including Meals on Wheels, which brings food to isolated older people. Last week, the picture of the be-mittened and socially distanced senator rippled across the internet. Users were gleefully “placing” the Vermont democratic socialist everywhere from the Yalta conference in 1945 to the video for Gangnam Style, and in the pattern on Melania Trump’s resort wear-style dress when she and Donald Trump arrived in Florida instead of attending the inauguration. And in Corpus Christi, Texas, Tobey King got down to work on her own three-dimensional wooly manifestation of the senator in his earthen hues. “It’s mind-blowing because I knew Bernie was trending, because of that picture, and I already had a Bernie pattern and a Bernie doll,” she said. “So, I just went and got that and I modified that super quick.” Recreating Sanders’ mittened and masked look took about seven hours of crocheting, she said, adding: “The mittens are not that hard – it’s just some colour changing, a special stitch.” By Saturday, she had posted the doll on eBay, where its auction price soared. Funds raised would be donated to Meals on Wheels America, King said, adding: “This is my new path. This is a new way of helping people in a way that I’ve never been able to do before.” King, 46, said more than 30,000 people had bought a Sanders doll crochet pattern from her Etsy store, and said she hoped the senator approved. “I really hope that he thinks this is something cool and that I’m doing something good,” she said. Tobey King, of Corpus Christi, Texas, embraces the crochet Bernie Sanders doll that she made and sold on eBay for $20,300. Photograph: Billy Calzada/AP It seemed likely Sanders would. Last Sunday, Jen Ellis, the Vermont elementary school teacher who made the senator’s mittens from old sweaters and recycled plastic bottles, said he had called “to tell me that the mitten frenzy has already raised an enormous amount of money for Vermont charities … Thank you!! Generosity brings joy.” She also said she could not possibly fulfill a flood of orders from mitten-smitten Sanders supporters. Sanders said he and his wife, Jane, “were amazed by all the creativity shown by so many people over the last week, and we’re glad we can use my internet fame to help Vermonters in need. “But even this amount of money is no substitute for action by Congress, and I will be doing everything I can in Washington to make sure working people in Vermont and across the country get the relief they need in the middle of the worst crisis we’ve faced since the Great Depression.” Among other actions, the new chair of the Senate budget committee is seeking to overcome Republican opposition to a $15 minimum wage.

  • Secretary of State Blinken says U.S. committed to Israel's security

    Blinken, in a call with Israeli Foreign Minister Gabi Ashkenazi, applauded recent progress made with the "Abraham Accords" and affirmed U.S. interest in building further on that progress, the U.S. State Department said in a statement. "Foreign Minister Ashkenazi and Secretary Blinken acknowledged the steadfast partnership between the United States and Israel, and that the two countries would work closely together on challenges ahead," it said. The so-called Abraham Accords is a U.S.-brokered agreement to normalize diplomatic ties between Israel and Arab and Muslim countries.

  • Johnson & Johnson Releases Single-Dose Vaccine Results

    Johnson & Johnson announced on Friday that its coronavirus vaccine was 72 percent effective against the pathogen in the U.S., and the company will ask federal regulators for approval in February. Unlike the Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna candidates, Johnson & Johnson’s vaccine is administered in one shot. The vaccine uses a relatively new technology to deliver a coronavirus gene into the body by using a modified form of the common cold. The gene instructs bodily cells to make a protein similar to coronavirus, which wards off infection. While the vaccine is not as effective as those of Pfizer and Moderna, Johnson & Johnson’s vaccine is still strong enough to give widespread protection from coronavirus. The company has the ability to ship millions of doses, and a February approval would add the vaccine to the tools currently being used to fight the pandemic. While the vaccine’s efficacy rate was 72 percent in the U.S., that rate dropped to 57 percent in trials in South Africa, where a new variant of coronavirus is spreading. The variant, labeled B.1.351, has also been found to slightly reduce the efficacy of the Moderna and Pfizer vaccines. Concern over the variant prompted the Biden administration to impose a travel ban from South Africa earlier this week.

  • Trump's popularity 'never been stronger than today' as Republicans vow to win back House

    Donald Trump met with US House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy in Florida on Thursday amid a tug of war over the Republican Party's future, with congressional leadership appearing eager to present a united front with the former president. Winning back the House of Representatives from Democrats in 2022 was the primary topic of the meeting at Mr Trump's Mar-a-Lago club in Palm Beach, according to a readout provided by Save America, a political action committee linked to Mr Trump. "President Trump's popularity has never been stronger than it is today, and his endorsement means more than perhaps any endorsement at any time," it said. Mr McCarthy, an ally who encouraged Mr Trump's baseless election fraud claims, distanced himself from the outgoing president after Mr Trump was accused of inspiring his supporters to storm the US Capitol earlier this month. He declared that Joe Biden was the winner of the November election and that Mr Trump "bears responsibility for (the January 6) attack on Congress by mob rioters".

  • 'For Christ’s sake, watch yourself': Biden warns family over business dealings

    Still, one brother discussed new venture with major donor before Biden entered the White House.

  • Billionaire Mark Cuban says he has ‘hedged the heck’ out of his portfolio amid worries over GameStop market war

    Shark Tank star admires WallStreetBets’ use of hedge fund tactic for success

  • US 'directly' presses Eritrea to withdraw forces from Tigray

    The United States says it has directly “pressed senior levels” of Eritrea’s government to immediately withdraw its troops from neighboring Ethiopia, where witnesses have described them looting and hunting down civilians in the embattled Tigray region. There were no details on how officials with Eritrea, one of the world’s most secretive countries, responded. Eritrea has said little publicly about the conflict in Tigray as Ethiopian soldiers fight forces loyal to the now-fugitive Tigray regional leaders who once dominated Ethiopia’s government for nearly three decades.