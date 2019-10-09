Nation's intelligence officers are resigned to serving a president who doesn't trust them

At a private luncheon in New York on Sept. 26, President Trump labeled a CIA employee turned whistleblower “almost a spy,” doubling down on assaults he’s launched against the nation’s intelligence employees since before he was inaugurated in 2017.

The whistleblower’s chief concern, now backed up by at least one other colleague with direct knowledge, is that Trump implied to Ukraine’s freshly elected leader, Volodymyr Zelensky, that he would withhold U.S. military aid in exchange for the government in Kiev reigniting an investigation into the family of Joe Biden, a leading contender for the Democratic presidential nomination.

While those two intelligence officers have taken the rare step of formally reporting concerns about Trump’s activities, others employed throughout the government’s intelligence community are putting their heads down and hope to stay out of the political fray, according to over a dozen current and former intelligence and national security officials who spoke to Yahoo News. Those officials requested anonymity to discuss private conversations about the internal atmosphere at the agencies, and to avoid retaliation.

It is possible that additional whistleblowers will come forward to pile on evidence that Trump is committing crimes, making the original Ukraine whistleblower the impetus for a watershed moment that will topple Trump’s presidency.

One former intelligence officer who also served on the National Security Council told Yahoo News that a CIA analyst, in some ways, makes for the perfect whistleblower: someone familiar with a “set of constraints” that, once “violated,” inspires that person to speak out.

“People in the intel community really do believe in the rule of law [and] will stand up if they see something egregious,” said another former senior intelligence official.

However, for the average analyst, the president’s general proclivity toward ignoring expert advice and criticizing civil servants is well established. The secretive society of the nation’s intelligence employees, while certainly not a monolith or united in matters of opinion, has largely managed to insulate itself from many of the daily challenges of working within or alongside an unstable White House.

“We’ve never once seen a dramatic shift in how the [intelligence community] does their jobs,” said one national security official who requested anonymity to discuss interactions with intelligence officers. “There’s a sense of resignation. ... It’s no secret ... that Trump doesn’t listen to their advice,” but “these guys are pros,” continued the official.

One former official who recently met with current intelligence officers said that “while they talked about how nuts it was” to be serving amid one of the most tumultuous periods of Trump’s presidency to date, “they mostly were focused on it being promotion season.”

Another former official who recently attended meetings at different intelligence agencies said it was almost “weird” how “people were just going about their business,” they continued. “Some of the higher-ups are retiring sooner than planned, but nothing drastic.”

“Everyone respects the whistleblower but people are doing their jobs regardless,” said another national security expert with ties to the intelligence community.

“It’s a blend of ‘Here we go again’ and ‘I guess at least they are taking baby steps towards resolving this,’” added a former foreign intelligence officer, who argued there likely wouldn’t be a mass defection from the government unless the president ordered the intelligence agencies to investigate Biden or “renewed his insane calls to do torture.”