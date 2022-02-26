US, EU, UK agree to remove selected Russian banks from SWIFT

ZEKE MILLER, RAF CASERT and ELLEN KNICKMEYER
WASHINGTON (AP) — The United States, European Union and United Kingdom on Saturday agreed to put in place crippling sanctions on the Russian financial sector, including a block on its access to the global financial system and, for the first time, restrictions on its central bank in retaliation for its invasion of Ukraine.

The measures were announced jointly as part of a new round of financial sanctions meant to “hold Russia to account and collectively ensure that this war is a strategic failure for (Russian President Vladimir) Putin.” The central bank restrictions target the more than $600 billion in reserves that the Kremlin has at its disposal, meant to limit Russia's ability to support the ruble amid tightening Western sanctions. They also will severely constrain Russia's ability to import and export goods.

Cumulatively the steps taken by the West since Russia began the invasion amount to some of the toughest sanctions on any country in modern times.

U.S. officials said Saturday’s steps were framed to send the ruble into “free fall" and promote soaring inflation in the Russian economy. They noted that previously announced sanctions have already had an impact on Russia, bringing its currency to its lowest level against the dollar in history and giving its stock market the worst week on record.

Saturday’s move includes cutting key Russian banks out of the SWIFT financial messaging system, which daily moves countless billions of dollars around more than 11,000 banks and other financial institutions around the world. The fine print of the sanctions was still being ironed out over the weekend, officials said, as they work to limit the impact of the restrictions on other economies and European purchases of Russian energy.

Allies on both sides of the Atlantic also considered the SWIFT option in 2014, when Russia invaded and annexed Ukraine’s Crimea and backed separatist forces in eastern Ukraine. Russia declared then that kicking it out of SWIFT would be equivalent to a declaration of war. The allies — criticized ever after for responding too weakly to Russia’s 2014 aggression — shelved the idea. Russia since then has tried to develop its own financial transfer system, with limited success.

The U.S. has succeeded before in persuading the Belgium-based SWIFT system to kick out a country — Iran, over its nuclear program. But kicking Russia out of SWIFT could also hurt other economies, including those of the U.S. and key ally Germany.

The disconnection from SWIFT announced by the West on Saturday is partial, leaving Europe and the United States room to escalate penalties further later.

Announcing the measures in Brussels, EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said would push the bloc also to “paralyze the assets of Russia’s Central bank” so that its transactions would be frozen. Cutting several commercial banks from SWIFT “will ensure that these banks are disconnected from the international financial system and harm their ability to operate globally,” she added.

“Cutting banks off will stop them from conducting most of their financial transactions worldwide and effectively block Russian exports and imports,” she added. "Putin embarked on a path aiming to destroy Ukraine, but what he is also doing, in fact, is destroying the future of his own country.”

Getting the EU on board for sanctioning Russia through SWIFT had been a tough process since EU trade with Russia amounted to 80 billion euros, about 10 times as much as the United States, which had been an early proponent of such measures.

Germany specifically had balked at the measure since it could hit them hard. But Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock said in a statement that “after Russia’s shameless attack ... we are working hard on limiting the collateral damage of decoupling (Russia) from SWIFT so that it hits the right people. What we need is a targeted, functional restrictions of SWIFT.”

As another measure, the allies announced a commitment “to taking measures to limit the sale of citizenship — so-called golden passports — that let wealthy Russians connected to the Russian government become citizens of our countries and gain access to our financial systems.”

The group also announced the formation this week of a transatlantic task force to ensure that these and other sanctions on Russia are implemented effectively through information sharing and asset freezes.

Rachel Ziemba, an adjunct senior fellow at the Center for a New American Security said despite a complete SWIFT ban, “these measures will still be painful to Russia’s economy. They reinforce the measures already taken earlier this week by making transactions more complicated and difficult.”

Ziemba says how much pain the sanctions render on the Russian economy will depend on which banks have been restricted and which measures are taken to restrict the ability of the Central Bank to operate.

“Regardless, these sort of escalating sanctions, removing banks from SWIFT, restricting the Central Bank, this will all make it more difficult to get commodities from Russia and will increase the pressure on the financial market.”

Casert reported from Brussels. Associated Press writers Frank Jordan and Fatima Hussein contributed to this report.

  • Germany and Western allies agree cutting Russia out of SWIFT

    Germany and its Western allies agreed to cut Russia out of the SWIFT global payment system, a spokesperson for the German government said on Saturday, in a third sanctions package aimed at halting Russia's invasion of Ukraine. The sanctions, agreed with the United States, France, Canada, Italy, Great Britain and the European Commission also include limiting the ability of Russia's central bank to support the rouble. The will also end the "golden passports" for wealthy Russians and their families and will target individuals and institutions in Russia and elsewhere that supports the war against Ukraine, the spokesperson said.

  • Jacksonville's Acosta Bridge to glow blue and yellow Saturday night in honor of Ukraine

    The Jacksonville Transportation Authority said the Acosta Bridge will glow blue and yellow Saturday night in honor of Ukraine, amid Russia's invasion.

  • Explainer-A SWIFT primer as West moves to freeze Russia out of international payments

    The European Union, along with the United States and other Western partners, has announced further sanctions on Russia for its invasion of Ukraine, including cutting off a number of Russian banks from the SWIFT interbank payments system. SWIFT is the world's main international payments network. SWIFT, or the "Society for Worldwide Interbank Financial Telecommunication", is a secure messaging system that facilitates rapid cross-border payments, making international trade flow smoothly.

  • Western allies agree to expel some Russian banks from SWIFT payments system

    The European Union, U.S. and other Western nations on Saturday announced they would cut off a "certain number of Russian banks" from the SWIFT international payments system, and impose restrictions on Russia’s Central Bank.Why it matters: The measures will effectively cut Russia out of the world's most important financial messaging system and undermine the Kremlin's ability to use its central bank reserves to blunt the impact of other sanctions.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economi

  • U.S., European allies bar Russian banks from critical SWIFT banking network

    President Biden and European allies said they would impose sanctions on Russia's central bank in response to Russia's unprovoked war against Ukraine.

  • U.S., UK, Europe, Canada to block Russian access to SWIFT

    The United States, Britain, Europe and Canada on Saturday moved to block Russia's access to the SWIFT international payment system as part of another round of sanctions against Moscow as it continues its assault against Ukraine. The measures, which will also include restriction on the Russian central bank's international reserves, will be implemented in the coming days, the nations said in a joint statement. "We commit to ensuring that a certain number of Russian banks are removed from SWIFT," Ursula von der Leyen, president of the European Commission, the European Union's executive, said in a statement to the media.

  • Millions in Bitcoin pouring into Ukraine from donors

    Thousands of anonymous donations are being made to the Ukrainian military in Bitcoin.

  • UK says bulk of Russian forces 30 km from the centre of Kyiv

    Britain's defence ministry said on Saturday that the bulk of Russian forces involved in the advance on Ukraine's capital Kyiv were now 30 km (19 miles) from the city centre. Britain, which earlier disputed Russian reports that Russian forces had captured the southeastern city of Melitopol, said the Ukrainian military was continuing to put up staunch resistance across the country. "Russian forces have continued their advance on Kyiv with the bulk of their forces now 30 km from the centre of the city," the defence ministry said in an intelligence update posted on Twitter.

  • Ukraine: Media Groups Join Together For ‘United News’ & Urge World To Turn Off Russian Channels

    Ukraine’s biggest media groups have united to broadcast one all-encompassing news service to cover the conflict, as they urge the world to impose “media sanctions” and turn off Russian channels. In a statement in the past hour, 1+1 Media, StarLightMedia, Media Group Ukraine and Inter Media Group said they are now showing one newscast entitled […]

  • Explosions heard in Kyiv, official says enemy aircraft downed

    KYIV (Reuters) -Ukrainian forces downed an enemy aircraft over Kyiv in the early hours of Friday, which then crashed into a residential building and set it on fire, said Anton Herashchenko, an adviser to the interior minister. Kyiv municipal authorities said at least eight people were injured when the object crashed into an apartment block. Ukraine's Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said Kyiv had come under a missile attack.

  • Ukrainians brace themselves as Russian invasion continues

    On the third day of the Russian attacks on Ukraine, on-the-ground footage shows daily life turned upside down by violence. As the Ukrainian military and volunteers fight to slow Russian forces, civilians scramble for shelter, finding less and less safe ground as the conflict continues.

  • Ukraine's Zelenskiy welcomes moves to cut Russia off from SWIFT

    KYIV (Reuters) -Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy welcomed moves to disconnect Russia from "global financial civilisation" in a video message on Saturday. A French presidential official said earlier on Saturday that European Union members were close to agreeing to exclude Russia from the SWIFT international payment system. He also welcomed proposals by Turkey and Azerbaijan to hold peace talks with Russia, and singled out his conversation with Italy's Prime Minister Mario Draghi as key agreeing more international support to Ukraine.

  • Missile Flies Overhead in Kramatorsk, Ukraine

    A journalist captured the moment a missile flew over Kramatorsk, Ukraine, on Thursday, February 24, as Russian military strikes hit locations inside Ukraine.The footage, filmed by Australian photojournalist Bryce Wilson, shows two men walking down a street in the city before they hear the sound of something above. The camera turns to the sky and a missile flies over them. A loud bang is then heard in the distance.The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine confirmed intense shelling of Ukrainian armed forces, as well as missile and bomb attacks on airfields and military facilities in the east of the country, including Kramatorsk, on the morning of February 24. Credit: Bryce Wilson via Storyful

  • Satellite Imagery Shows Military Deployments Near Ukraine-Belarus Border

    Satellite imagery captured on February 25 reveals large deployments of ground forces in southern Belarus, near the Ukrainian border, as Russia continued its full-scale military invasion of Ukraine.Photos show a deployment of more than 90 helicopters near the town of Chojniki in southern Belarus. According to Maxar Technologies, who took the images, the deployment extended more than five miles.Additional views also show vehicles “in convoy position” in fields northeast of Chojniki. Satellite images also revealed 50 more helicopters, troops, and equipment at the VD Bolshoy Bokov airfield near Mazyr, Belarus, Maxar said. Credit: Maxar Technologies via Storyful

  • Ukraine forces blow up Kyiv-area bridge to thwart Russian tank advance: report

    Ukraine forces blew up a bridge about 30 miles north of Kyiv on Thursday in order to thwart the advance of Russian tanks toward the capital city, according to reports.

  • Dow Jones Futures: Market Rally Begins Amid Ukraine Invasion; Watch Out For 'Swift' Reversal As West Targets Russian Banks

    A market rally attempt during Russia's Ukraine invasion has a lot to prove. Watch out for a "Swift reversal." But investors should get ready.

  • US intel predicted Russia's invasion plans. Did it matter?

    For months, the White House made highly unusual releases of intelligence findings about Russian President Vladimir Putin's plans to attack Ukraine. In the end, Putin attacked anyway. Critics of U.S. intelligence — including Russian officials who dismissed invasion allegations as fantasy — had been pointing to past failures like the false identification of weapons of mass destruction in Iraq.

  • Ukrainian forces target Russian airfield near border: report

    Ukrainian forces have targeted a Russian airfield near the border, local reports and geolocated social media video and images show.The images and videos show a missile striking a Russian military airfield near the border of Ukraine, but it is unclear who is responsible for the incident, CNN reported.A source in the law enforcement agencies near the airbase told local outlet Komsomolskaya Pravda it was a Ukrainian Tochka-U missile that hit the...

  • Germany says it's sending anti-tank weapons, stinger missiles to Ukraine

    German Chancellor Olaf Scholz announced Saturday that his country would send anti-tank weapons and stinger missiles to Ukraine, marking a major shift in policy for the richest country in the European Union.The German leader said that the Russian invasion of the former Soviet state marked a "turning point.""The Russian invasion marks a turning point. It is our duty to support Ukraine to the best of our ability in defending against Putin's...

  • Kyiv braces for assault as Russia, Ukraine signal possibility of talks

    KYIV (Reuters) -The Russian and Ukrainian governments on Friday signalled an openness to negotiations even as authorities in Kyiv urged citizens to help defend the capital from advancing Russian forces in the worst European security crisis in decades. Ukraine and Russia will consult in coming hours on a time and place for talks, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy's spokesman Sergii Nykyforov said on social media, offering the first glimmer of hope for diplomacy since the invasion began. The Kremlin said earlier it offered to meet in the Belarusian capital Minsk after Ukraine expressed a willingness to discuss declaring itself a neutral country, but that Ukraine had proposed Warsaw as the venue.