As nationwide audience turns to Rittenhouse trial, Judge Schroeder's peculiar behavior stands out

Judge Bruce Schroeder listens as Assistant District Attorney James Kraus argues Friday to include lesser charges when the Kyle Rittenhouse case goes to the jury.

He has yelled at the prosecutor and blocked those killed by Kyle Rittenhouse from being referred to as victims. He has been tough and at times abrasive, yet willing to softly and deftly expound on his reasons for giving routine decisions. He has received blowback for odd moments that range from the lighthearted to the racially offensive.

Bruce Schroeder, the longest-serving circuit court judge in Wisconsin, has emerged as a lightning rod at the center of the Kyle Rittenhouse case, one of the most consequential trials in Wisconsin history.

But Schroeder has his defenders, too, who say he is entitled to run his courtroom his way and has applied his rules consistently over the years.

"We forget that judges are real people,” said Milwaukee defense attorney Dan Adams, “He has idiosyncrasies, everyone has them.

“Part of the job of the trial lawyer is to learn about those and navigate the different opinions and stances of the jobs," he said. "I think (defense attorney) Mark Richards is doing a much better job doing that than (Assistant District Attorney Thomas) Binger is."

Schroeder will again be at the center of attention Monday, as the trial enters its third week — and as the case may go to the jury. Closing arguments are to begin in the morning.

Schroeder has been on the bench since his appointment in 1983 by then-Gov. Tony Earl. His current term does not expire until 2026. He has presided over high-profile cases before, such as the trial of Mark Jensen, who was convicted of killing his wife with anti-freeze but has won new trials on appeal twice.

Two Milwaukee attorneys who have practiced in front of Schroeder — Julius Kim and John Birdsall — said they understand why Schroeder's new national audience may be unaccustomed to his style. But both said onlookers shouldn't let that distract them.

"That's just Judge Schroeder," said Kim. "He is a thoughtful judge. He knows the law. He has been around a long, long time.

"He does a lot of thinking aloud. I think he does a lot of organizing of his thoughts aloud. That's what people are seeing. In my opinion it's in an effort to try and get it right."

Birdsall called Schroeder "a little eccentric at times" but also thought he was "the perfect judge" for Rittenhouse's trial because he generally applies the law evenly.

"He is who he is and I don't think that has any bearing on the case particularly," Birdsall said.

Schroeder started to make waves nationally shortly before the Rittenhouse trial began. He made the polarizing decision to forbid lawyers from referring to the people Rittenhouse shot as “victims” until someone is convicted of a crime. He has called the term “loaded.”

It’s a standard rule of his that he’s applied in previous cases. He’s also acknowledged it’s an approach that “very few judges, I guess, share with me.”

Retired state Supreme Court Justice Janine Geske called the rule “odd,” but said it is "certainly within the bounds of his authority."

"He has his rules,” Geske said. “He'll stick to them. All of that is fine. That's a style."

But observers have alleged that Schroeder applied a double standard when he denied a request from prosecutors that defense attorneys be forbidden from referring to the men as “looters, rioters, arsonists or any other pejorative term.” And some of those words have been used during testimony.

From there, as the trial unfolded over two weeks, Schroeder has continued to draw scrutiny for the way he’s conducted the proceedings, and for his behavior in idle moments in between.

Prosecution draws sharp rebukes from Schroeder

Judge Bruce Schroeder, center back, talks about the charges against Kyle Rittenhouse as Assistant District Attorneys Thomas Binger, front left, and James Kraus, front right, listen during proceedings at the Kenosha County Courthouse on November 12, 2021 in Kenosha, Wisconsin. Rittenhouse is accused of shooting three demonstrators, killing two of them, during a night of unrest that erupted in Kenosha after a police officer shot Jacob Blake seven times in the back while being arrested in August 2020. Rittenhouse, from Antioch, Illinois, was 17 at the time of the shooting and armed with an assault rifle. He faces counts of felony homicide and felony attempted homicide.

During what was perhaps the trial’s most dramatic segment — as Rittenhouse spent hours on the witness stand Wednesday — Schroeder interrupted Binger’s cross-examination twice and harshly admonished him for his lines of questioning.

In the first instance, Binger attempted to establish that Rittenhouse had benefited from staying quiet and hearing and seeing more than a week’s worth of evidence. Binger was trying to demonstrate that Rittenhouse could therefore tailor his testimony around that.

Rittenhouse, as the defendant, has a right to remain silent.

In the second, Binger appeared close to bringing up a video that Schroeder had ruled could not be mentioned in front of the jury. The video was taken more than a week prior to the Kenosha shootings, and shows people shoplifting from a convenience store. Rittenhouse is heard in the video saying if he had a gun with him, he’d shoot the shoplifters.

Both times, Schroeder excused the jury and dressed down Binger for the infractions, at times yelling at him and interrupting him.

“I have no idea why you would do something like that,” Schroeder shouted.

Geske said she understood how the judge could be angry with a prosecutor who tries to question the witness on the issue of remaining silent. But she said his shouting crossed a line.

“You don't scream at lawyers," she said. "My guess is he's just probably exhausted."

Adams, however, said he saw nothing wrong with Schroeder's reaction and argued Binger knew he was risking a sharp rebuke.

"It's not unheard of for a judge to upbraid a trial lawyer in their court if that lawyer has stepped afoul of the court rules," Adams said. "I think that Tom Binger... decided to ask for forgiveness rather than permission to wade in those areas that are prohibited. He got the bull's horns. That's the risk-reward calculus. Binger made that calculus and he calculated incorrectly."

Schroeder has also been criticized for his admitted lack of understanding of modern technology.

For instance, prosecutors wanted to zoom in on images from a key drone video to make it easier to see what Rittenhouse was doing in the moments before the first shooting.

But after the defense claimed the pinch-to-zoom function on an iPad distorts images, Schroeder told prosecutors they would have to introduce an expert to prove that images were not distorted by zooming in.

“I’m not sure why the court is throwing this level of cost, complexity and delay into something that is already somewhat of a media circus,” said Craig Ball, a Texas lawyer who is an expert in electronic evidence.

Ball said he didn’t see why a judge would demand an expert explain the technical methodologies behind the zoom function without some credible claim that zooming — a “normal” and “non-malevolent” function — distorts the image.

Ball said that the lack of understanding of technological concepts by many lawyers and judges is a big concern.

“It is a matter of professional responsibility that lawyers — and judges are lawyers — stay abreast of technologies that impact modern evidence, and judges and lawyers have been painfully and sometimes, I would say, negligently slow to school themselves in digital evidence,” he said.

An offensive joke and a puzzling round of applause

Judge Bruce Schroeder takes a moment to take a personal call as the court waits for an evidence video to be played as Kyle Rittenhouse, left, and his attorney, Mark Richards, look on at the Kenosha County Courthouse in Kenosha, Wis., on Friday, Nov. 12, 2021.

Apart from how Schroeder has steered the proceedings, he has also drawn scrutiny during idle moments of the trial.

He's been teased online for the propensity of his cell phone to ring in the courtroom, blaring Lee Greenwood's “God Bless The USA” as the ringtone.

But other oddities haven't endeared others.

Schroeder took heat Wednesday for an attempted joke he made as the trial adjourned for lunch.

“I hope the Asian food isn’t coming ... isn’t on one of those boats along Long Beach Harbor," Schroeder said.

The joke was an apparent reference to the supply chain backlog off the coast in southern California, but some on social media interpreted it as expressing an anti-Asian sentiment.

“Most Chinese-Americans know the racist idiomatic slang ‘Slow boat to China’ to mock anything that takes a long time,” Eric Feigl-Ding, an epidemiologist, said on Twitter. “I’m (an) Asian-American immigrant - I heard this crap all the time. It’s racist. He could have just said the lunch was late.”

Civil rights activist DeRay Mckesson also Tweeted that “it's pretty clear that this man should not be a judge of anything,” in response to the comment.

Schroeder has also been criticized for his attempt at acknowledging Veterans Day on Thursday. That morning, as the defense was about to start the day by questioning its expert witness, John Black, Schroeder asked who in the room was a veteran.

With the jury present, only one person identified themselves as a veteran — Black.

"Okay, and I think we can give a round of applause to the people who have served our country," said Schroeder.

Multiple people in the courtroom then applauded Black, moments before he began his testimony, which the prosecution would later object to as crossing the bounds of what was proper for the jury to hear.

Onlookers saw Schroeder's move as something that could inadvertently lend more credibility to the witness in the eyes of jurors.

"This move with the veterans and a witness is really concerning," Geske said. "I don't know what he's doing. My guess is he's extremely tired. Those are tough, emotionally exhausting cases to try. But none of that excuses having the jury applaud for a defense witness. I just can't even imagine."

Contact Elliot Hughes at elliot.hughes@jrn.com or 414-704-8958. Follow him on Twitter @elliothughes12.

