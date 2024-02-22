Nationwide cellular outage affecting AT&T, Verizon users in Wisconsin

A nationwide cellular outage on AT&T, Cricket Wireless, Verizon, T-Mobile and other service providers is affecting tens of thousands of Americans, according to data from Downdetector.

AT&T had more than reported 60,000 outages this morning, in locations including Houston, Atlanta and Chicago. Hundreds of users also reported outages in Milwaukee.

Cricket Wireless had more than 13,000, the outage tracking website said Thursday. Verizon had more than 3,000 outages and T-Mobile had more than 1,000 outages. Boost Mobile had more than 600 outages.

So far, no reason has been given for the outages.

