Nationwide cellular outage affects AT&T, Verizon and T-Mobile customers. What to know in NC

A cellular outage is affecting thousands of AT&T, Verizon and T-Mobile customers Thursday morning, with customers unable to make calls, send texts or access the internet.

Nearly 63,000 AT&T customers reported outages, according to DownDetector.com, a digital service tracking site that provides data on self-reported outages. A combined 5,100 customers from Verizon and T-Mobile also reported outages, according to the site, including thousands of customers in North Carolina.

Some AT&T customers in the southeastern U.S. have been unable to place 911 calls due to the outage, CNN reported. Customers without service are showing an “SOS” message on phones where cell bars are typically shown.

Customers without cell service should be able to text if on WIFI but may not be able to make calls.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department shared on social media Thursday morning:

“CMPD is aware of a nationwide outage impacting AT&T cell phone customers this morning. Customers were briefly unable to contact 9-1-1. There are no disruptions to our call center’s ability to receive 9-1-1 calls. Service should be returning shortly.”

It is unclear what it causing the drop in service. The companies did not immediately respond to CNN requests for comment on the outages.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated as more information is available.