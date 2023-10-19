Nationwide data shows hate crimes increased last year. But Kentucky’s numbers were lower

Data from the FBI suggests hate crimes increased nationwide in 2022. However, Kentucky statistics paint a different picture.

As part of Hate Crimes Awareness Month, the FBI released its annual hate crime statistics Monday which showed a record-breaking 11,643 incidents in 2022 and increases by the thousands each year over the past five years.

But reported hate crimes in Kentucky showed fewer hate crimes than in recent years.

Kentucky reported 124 total hate crimes for 2022, according to FBI data. Seventy-five of those cases involved race and ethnicity bias and 23 cases involved sexual orientation bias. Eleven involved religion bias, eight involved multiple biases, four were reportedly over gender identity, two involved disability bias and one involved gender bias, according to the FBI.

There were slightly fewer hate crimes reported in Kentucky last year compared to 2021, when 135 were reported, according to the FBI. The state has seen a steady decline in reported hate crimes over the last several years, as such incidents neared 400 in 2017.

Crimes involving race and ethnicity bias were the most-commonly reported in Kentucky and across the country, according to the FBI.

How many hate crimes were reported in Lexington?

The Lexington Police Department reported 14 hate crime incidents in 2022, according to FBI data. It was a slight uptick from 11 in 2021, but was half as many as the 28 reported hate crimes in 2020. Hate crimes reported by LPD most frequently involved race and ethnicity bias or sexual orientation bias, according to the FBI.

“Simple assault” was reported in these incidents 14 times, according to FBI data. Destruction of property and vandalism were reported 12 times and nine incidents of intimidation were reported.

The FBI said there are a higher number of offenses than there are reports because multiple offenses could be involved within the same incident.

Data reporting is voluntary for agencies

The Lexington Police Department is one of seven Fayette County agencies listed on the database that can submit reports. However, data submission is voluntary and may not accurately reflect the total number of hate crimes for the full year, according to the FBI.

Other agencies listed for Fayette County include the Fayette County Constable District 1, Fayette County Public Schools, the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office, the Kentucky Horse Park, Lexington Blue Grass Airport and the University of Kentucky. Several of these agencies, like FCPS or the airport, have their own police agencies.

In Kentucky, 431 of 444 participating law enforcement agencies reported their statistics in 2022.

The national data released by the FBI was based on information from 14,660 of 18,888 participating law enforcement agencies in the country that year, according to the FBI website.

The Southern Poverty Law Center, a non-profit legal organization specializing in civil rights and public interest, said the national numbers were “disturbing.” In a news release earlier this week, the group noted the number of law enforcement agencies reporting data had declined for a fifth consecutive year.

“This trend underscores an urgent need for strengthened law enforcement commitment and comprehensive legislative action to effectively combat the escalating level of hate crimes,” the release said. “... The lack of accurate and comprehensive national data on hate crime incidents greatly hinders our ability, as a nation, to address the root causes, design prevention strategies and provide the needed support to victims and communities.”