Nationwide foreclosure relief scam 'took advantage of folks' financial despair'

Two people have been found guilty by a federal jury in a nationwide foreclosure relief scam that involved defrauding at least 780 homeowners who faced losing their homes, officials said.

The defendants preyed on homeowners who had defaulted on their mortgages and convinced them to pay to take part in fraudulent programs, claiming the programs would save their homes.

From 2013 through 2018, the defendants "took advantage of homeowners' desperation to save their homes" and used homeowners' money to personally enrich themselves, the U.S. Attorney's Office said in a news release announcing the verdicts.

Those involved in the scheme "took advantage of folks' financial despair and emotional vulnerabilities to fill their own pockets," U.S. Attorney Kenneth Parker said in a statement. "It was a priority for our office and our law enforcement partners to address this nationwide foreclosure scheme."

Lorin K. Buckner, 66, of Hamilton and 59-year-old Dessalines Sealy of Brooklyn, New York, were found guilty of conspiracy to commit wire fraud and conspiracy to commit bankruptcy fraud. The trial was in U.S. District Court in Cincinnati.

In addition, two Cincinnati-area men − Joel Harvey, 40, and Garrett Stevenson, 45 − pleaded guilty during the trial.

Those four are among 13 total defendants in the case. Others charged are from places including Florida, Virginia, New York and New Jersey, officials have said.

The scheme

According to prosecutors, the defendants were involved in a multilevel marketing scheme that promised commissions to people who recruited homeowners facing foreclosure.

Salespeople were encouraged to be aggressive in recruiting homeowners. They used online databases and court records to identify vulnerable homeowners who had recently received foreclosure notices.

Some co-conspirators hosted weekly conference calls, during which participants from across the country dialed in to hear details of the scheme and share sales strategies.

Co-conspirators mailed more than 56,000 postcards, promising that they could "stop foreclosure" or "stop the sheriff sale" for a fee. They also reached out to homeowners through Craigslist ads, websites, emails and social media.

Initial recruiters would collect payments from homeowners and refer the victims to companies that were involved in the scheme. Among the promises made to homeowners were that the companies would:

Negotiate with mortgage lenders on the homeowners' behalf to purchase mortgage notes at a discount.

Stop an imminent foreclosure sale.

Achieve short sale prices at a fraction of the value of the outstanding lien/note.

Defendants also claimed they had “proprietary” methods or “legal tactics” to help homeowners stall or completely avoid foreclosure. In actuality, the defendants persuaded homeowners to file Chapter 13 bankruptcies to delay foreclosure actions.

Sentencing dates have not been set.

