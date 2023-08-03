Banks scramble to improve deals for savers after interest rate rises again

Chancellor Jeremy Hunt has repeatedly threatened the banks with regulatory action if they fail to pass on interest rates to savers - KENZO TRIBOUILLARD/AFP

Nationwide and HSBC among the first providers to improve savings deals following the Bank of England’s 14th consecutive interest rate rise.

The central bank increased rates by 0.25 percentage points to 5.25pc on Thursday, the highest since 2008.

Shortly after Nationwide announced its “Triple Access Online” cash Isa will now pay 4.25pc in annual interest, up from 3.5pc, with savers allowed to invest up to £20,000 in the tax-free wrapper each year.

Existing customers with “Loyalty Saver” or Isa accounts will see an increase from 3.5pc to 3.75pc, although all easy-access accounts will only rise by 0.1 percentage points.

From next week HSBC is increasing the rates on its instant-access “Premier” savings accounts by 0.25pc points, to 2.25pc and 2pc on some other accounts.

The bank’s children’s accounts will return 2.25pc on balances of more than £3,000, while accounts with less will receive 5pc.

Chancellor Jeremy Hunt has repeatedly threatened the banks with regulatory action if they continue to fail to pass on interest rates to savers.

Other large banks are yet to announce interest rate changes, however, smaller rivals have improved rates.

Firstdirect will improve the offering on its easy access account to 2pc from August 10 and will offer up to 4pc on balances up to £50,000 on its Bonus Savings account.

Savers who switch to a current account with the bank will receive up to 5.20pc on a fixed rate and 7.00pc for regular savings, as well as receiving a £175 bonus.

American bank Chase will increase the rate on its saver account for UK customers to 4.1pc from August 14, an increase of 0.3 percentage points, for deposits of up to £500,000.

Challenger bank Starling pushed their one-year fix rate for balances between £2,000 and £1m to 5.25pc, in line with the central bank rate, following the Bank of England’s midday announcement.

Customers who have opened accounts in the last 14 days will have the opportunity to move their cash into the new fix, although top-ups are not permitted.

None of the new rates are market leading, with the top fixed-term accounts offering more than 6pc for one and two year fixes. The best easy-access account is currently with Shawbrook Bank, offering a rate of 4.63pc.

With the personal savings allowance threshold frozen until 2028, more savers are being faced with tax bills as interest rates rise and improve cash returns.

Money held in Isas is tax-free and does not contribute towards a saver’s personal savings allowance threshold, which currently stands at £1,000 for basic-rate taxpayers and just £500 for those in the higher rate band.

Due to higher savings rates, a higher-rate taxpayer would only need to save around £8,330 in the best one-year fixed rate bond before they breached their personal savings allowance.

A basic-rate taxpayer would incur tax on their interest on pots of roughly £16,670 or more.

