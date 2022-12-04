Nationwide manhunt for alleged Massachusetts murderer ends in Miami Beach, authorities say

A Massachusetts fugitive eluding capture for a brutal murder of a couple earlier this week traveled over 1,500 miles before being caught in Miami Beach on Friday.

Around 8:20 p.m., Christopher Keely, 27, was arrested near the 900 block of West 41 Street following an “active and lengthy” national search, a Plymouth County Office of the District Attorney statement said.

It’s unclear what led Keely down to Florida or how authorities were tipped off to his location.

He’s currently being held in the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center awaiting a hearing and then extradition to Massachusetts. Keely will be facing charges related to the murders of Carl Mattson, 70, and Vicki Mattson, 70.

On Tuesday, Marshfield Police performed a well-being check at a Massachusetts home and discovered the Mattson’s bodies. The couple were bludgeoned and stabbed. A dog was also found dead inside the home.

Detectives believe it wasn’t a random act of violence, but targeted.

The Keely family’s attorney issued a statement, WCVB 5 ABC reported, that read, “The Mass State Police have been given the full cooperation of Mr. Keeley’s family.”

“The events that are alleged to have occurred are shocking and truly devastating to all involved,” the statement continued. “Our hearts go out to the entire Mattson family for their loss.”