Nationwide offers £15,000 interest-free loans – to a select few green-minded borrowers

Mortgage borrowers are being offered interest-free loans to improve the energy efficiency of their homes for the first time.

Nationwide, Britain’s biggest building society, will let up to 5,000 of its mortgage customers borrow £5,000 to £15,000 to pay for green improvements without having to pay interest.

The 0pc Green Additional Borrowing home loan, which will be launched on June 1, must be used for “non-structural” improvements such as solar panels, air source heat pumps and insulation, as well as upgrades to windows and boilers.

Electric car charging stations, small scale wind turbines, investments in rainwater harvesting, and upgrades of utilities such as lighting will also be covered by the loans.

The interest-free period will last for two to five years. After this borrowers will pay interest at the mutual's “standard mortgage rate”, currently 7.74pc.

Henry Jordan, Director of Home at Nationwide Building Society, said there was a need for businesses and Government to encourage households to upgrade residential properties, which are one of the biggest causes of greenhouse gas emissions.

He said: “A key barrier to making homes more energy efficient is not only the upfront costs associated with retrofitting, but also the payback period of making such changes.

“It’s clear to us that only meaningful incentives will help shift behaviour. So, by launching this... we can test and understand whether offering 0pc interest will encourage members to make the necessary green home improvements, where the costs of finance may have, until now, discouraged them.”

It comes amid Government efforts to ensure all homes have an energy performance certificate (EPC) rating of C by 2035.

Britain’s 29 million homes produce around 16pc of the country’s emissions, according to Nationwide.

But schemes to incentivise homeowners to make the necessary and often costly upgrades to their homes have faltered.

The Government offers a heat pump scheme which offers a voucher of £5,000, but take up has been well below the target of 30,000 a year. Fewer than 10,000 heat pumps were installed in the first year of the grant programme, with critics saying the devices remain far too expensive.

Other funding for insulation was provided in the Green Homes Grant, but that scheme was scrapped in March 2021 after widespread criticism about how it worked.

Craig Fish, of broker Lodestone Mortgages, questioned whether intervention from lenders would be any more effective. He said: “Most 'green' improvements that make a difference are going to cost considerably more than this [Nationwide's £15,000 loan deal], so I'm not sure that it's going to be such a popular product.

“Furthermore, whilst offering interest-free loans for a period of two or five years is great for the green agenda, borrowers need to be aware of the fact that the rate will jump to the lender's standard rate after the interest-free period ends.”

To be eligible for the new loans, homeowners will need to have a mortgage with a maximum loan value of 90pc of the purchase price of their property.

Nationwide and other lenders like Barclays already offer loans for eco-friendly home improvements, but this is the first time a lender has removed the interest.

Previously, a Nationwide customer could have borrowed £15,000 at an interest rate of 3.89pc, costing them £275.50 a month over a five-year period.

Now, the same customer would save £25.50 a month, or £1,530 over the full term of the deal.

The loan will be subject to affordability checks, with only one 0pc loan available per household.

