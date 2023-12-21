Nationwide retailers announced for $1B Greenville development. Here are the stores that are coming

Two national retailers will open in a $1 billion mixed-use development being built on the site of a former strip mall turned county office building near downtown Greenville.

Pottery Barn and Williams Sonoma will join Whole Foods Market as anchors, in the development’s entertainment district, developer RocaPoint Partners recently announced.

The 37-acre site, also a former home for Furman University, will include space for offices, retail, entertainment, walkways and green space and a hotel.

A $65 million county office building designed by Foster + Partners of London has already been built on the site as has an adjacent $24 million parking garage. Among its many projects worldwide, Foster + Partners also designed the Apple headquarters in Cupertino, California.

Patrick Leonard, principal at RocaPoint Partners, said the company has attracted “enormous interest” in the project.

“With an upswing in population and a desirable quality of life for residents, it’s no surprise companies and retailers are choosing to bring their businesses to this charming downtown, many for the first time,” he said.

Many of the businesses are not only first time retailers and restaurants for Greenville, but also the state, among them the 23,000 square-foot Sports & Social and PBR Cowboy Bar and Fleming’s Prime Steakhouse and Wine Bar.

Other businesses announced recently by RocaPoint are:

Hawkers, which serves authentic Asian street food, has 15 locations in seven Southern states. The Atlanta Journal-Constitution said eating there is like eating in Singapore.

The Salty serves gourmet donuts, baked goods, and coffee. It was started by Amanda Pizarro and Andy Rodriguez, now husband and wife, in 2004 when they bought a 1950s vintage Aljoa camper and set up in a Wynwood, Florida, parking lot. Before long, they were leasing their first retail store. Now they have eight, including one in Charlotte.

Previously announced restaurants are Perch Kitchen and Tap, Agave Bandido, Jinya Ramen Bar, and Ben & Jerry’s.

Other businesses include Pins Mechanical with duckpin bowling (smaller pins and balls than regular bowling) 40 pinball machines and craft beer and cocktails, to lease 24,366 square feet.

Fairway Social will have 9,100 square feet for golf simulators, putting greens, arcade games, a bar, and a restaurant. Fairway only has locations in Georgia.

Lima Capital, a Greenville-based real estate lender, will locate in the development.

County Square is the first major redevelopment of downtown property since RiverPlace located on the south end of Main Street in the early 2000s.

That project planned by Hughes Investments was located on 10 acres of mostly vacant land along the Reedy River. At the time, it was the single largest development in Greenville’s history, with nine buildings covering 720,000 square feet.

It has streetfront retail, multi-family residential, mid-rise office, a hotel, and below grade parking. RiverPlace features Fountain Square with a waterfall and water jets shooting up from the ground reminiscent of running through a sprinkler.