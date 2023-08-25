After nationwide search, city announces four finalists for El Paso police chief post

The search for a chief to head the El Paso Police Department is one step closer to its conclusion following an announcement by the city this week that four finalists were selected.

The city launched the nationwide search in May following the unexpected death of longtime El Paso Police Chief Greg Allen. Interim Police Chief Peter Pacillas, who is among the four finalists for the police department's top spot, has since been leading the department.

The city brought on Strategic Government Resources, a Texas-based executive recruiting firm, to lead the search, which yielded 25 applications across 11 states. As part of the search process, SGR hosted an online community survey and held feedback sessions with Mayor Oscar Leeser, the El Paso City Council and other community stakeholders to identify essential characteristics of El Paso's next police chief.

Peter Pacillas (top left), Steve Dye (top right), David Ransom (bottom left), Victor Zarur (bottom right).

Deputy City Manager Mario D'Agostino headed up the interview process and together with the Police Chief Search Committee chose the following three candidates along with Pacillas:

Steve Dye: served as police chief in Grand Prairie, Texas, from 2011 until 2020, including two years in a dual role as deputy city manager, and currently serves as Grand Prairie's city manager.

David Ransom: began his public safety career with the El Paso Police Department in 1992 and after 20 years, took the post as assistant director of public safety at the Massachusetts Maritime Academy and he currently serves as chief of police at the Berklee School of Music in Boston.

Victor Zarur: started his career with the El Paso County Sheriff's Office before joining the El Paso Police Department in 1995, where he was named interim executive assistant chief in 2023 after having served as assistant chief, region commander, lieutenant, sergeant, and detective.

The next step in the process will be on-site interviews, which will include multiple interview panels, practical exercises, and a public reception at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 13, at the El Paso Museum of Art.

This article originally appeared on El Paso Times: City announces four finalists for El Paso police chief