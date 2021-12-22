Nationwide search for missing Anderson teenager

Dec. 22—ANDERSON — A nationwide search is being conducted by several police agencies investigating the disappearance of a 16-year-old girl Anderson girl.

Jayda Johnson was last seen by family members on Dec. 8 when she was believed to have been lured or sneaked out of her mother's home.

Johnson is biracial, mixed with Black and white, and has brown hair and brown eyes. She is 5 feet, 4 inches tall and weighs about 130 pounds. Her family reported her missing Thursday, Dec. 9, according to WTHR.

According to Johnson's mother, Kristen, police pinged her phone shortly after 5:30 a.m. on Dec. 9 and it was in St. Louis. Since then, her phone has been turned off.

WTHR reported her mother said she didn't know why she would be in St. Louis but said someone would have had to pick her up. She also said she believes her daughter recently met someone online but wasn't sure how serious the relationship was.

Caleb McKnight, public information officer for the Anderson Police Department, said the department is working with the FBI and the St. Louis Police Department.

"We're investigating it as a missing person case reported on Dec. 9," he said. "We have been in contact with the mother and family trying to find where she is."

McKnight said several warrants have been obtained to track cellphones.

He said the department is aware of three calls Jayda made to a telephone number that was registered to a Lucky Doby in Los Angeles.

"We're doing everything we can," McKnight said.

He said law enforcement agencies are seeking the whereabouts of Doby and Jayda Johnson.

Additionally, law enforcement in Missouri were contacted and given the locations of the pinged cell phone," McKnight said.

The agencies in that area checked two different locations, to which they were unable to locate Jayda.

All missing person(s) cases are assigned to the Criminal Investigations Division (CID).

There has been much follow-up, and CID has remained in continuous contact with the family. CID will continue working with state and federal agencies to locate the

juvenile. Some of those agencies include the FBI, National Center for Missing & Exploited Children, National Child Protection Task Force, and state Fusion Centers.

State Rep. Terri Austin said Wednesday the family reached out and made her aware of the situation.

"Inquiries have been made," Austin said. "Her mother has traveled to St. Louis to post flyers about her missing daughter.

"Parents have to be aware of what apps their children are using," she said. "They should put in place every parental control."

Anyone with information on where Johnson could be can call Sgt. William Ray with the Anderson Police Department at 765-648-6663.

Follow Ken de la Bastide on Twitter @KendelaBastide, or call 765-640-4863.