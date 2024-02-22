Nationwide AT&T service outage also affecting Oklahoma customers. Here's what we know

Having problems with your phone this morning?

You're not alone and the nationwide outage is also affecting customers' ability to call 911.

A cellular outage across the United States is affecting AT&T, T-Mobile and Verizon customers, according to outage tracking website Downdetector.com.

The number of outages continues to grow this morning.

Downdetector "reports an incident when the number of problem reports is significantly higher than the typical volume for that time of day.

Here's what we know so far.

What is causing the problem and when will service be restored?

It's unknown at this time what is causing the nationwide problems for multiple carriers and when full service will be restored.

USA TODAY has reached out to AT&T, Verizon and T-Mobile for more information.

Can't call 911? Oklahoma sheriff's offices explain what to do

The Oklahoma County Sheriff's Office is urging people to use a landline, if they have one, to call 911. Otherwise, the office suggests calling 911 again if the initial call didn't go through.

In some cases, there has been a 30-second delay in connecting, according to Aaron Brilbeck, the office's public information officer, so don't hang up immediately if the call doesn't connect.

AT&T outages reported over the last 24 hours

According to Downdetector, AT&T outages reported around 5:30 a.m. hit 35,914.

By 7 a.m., the number of reported outages had grown to 71,470.

Most reported locations included Miami, Houston, Dallas, Indianapolis, Los Angeles, San Antonio, Louisville, Chicago and Atlanta.

Most reported problems were:

Mobile phone: 51%

No signal: 41%

Mobile internet: 8%

AT&T outage map

AT&T allows users to sign up for text alert updates about outages, or you can check on outages with your mobile phone or internet here.

The map just confirms the problems you are having are due to an area outage, and not just problems with your own equipment. It does not provide an estimated time for repair.

Verizon outages reported over the last 24 hours

Outages reported around 5:30 a.m. hit 1,977.

By 7 a.m., the number has grown to 4,390.

Most locations reporting problems were: Chicago, Brooklyn, Houston, New York City, Philadelphia, Indianapolis, Los Angeles, Dallas and Atlanta.

Most reported problems were:

Mobile phone: 65%

No signal: 22%

5G home internet: 12%

Verizon outages

Verizon requires customers to sign into their accounts to check outages, but you can also find troubleshooting info and check on the status of repair requests.

They also have a handy frequently asked questions section that might be helpful during an outage.

T-Mobile outages reported over last 24 hours

Outages reported around 5:30 a.m. hit 865, after a peak of 929 around 4:30 a.m.

By 7 a.m., the number has grown to 2,040.

Areas reporting problems included Miami, Los Angeles, San Antonio, Seattle, Houston, Dallas, Philadelphia, Chicago and New York City.

Most reported problems were:

No signal: 50%

5G home internet: 26%

Mobile internet: 24%

How to report T-Mobile problems

For internet and data issues, go to T-Mobile's website.

Cricket outages reported over last 24 hours

Outages reported around 5:30 a.m. hit 8,420.

By 7 a.m., the number had grown to 13,581.

Most reported problems were:

No signal: 68%

Mobile phone: 18%

Total blackout: 14%

The Oklahoman's Alexia Aston contributed to this report.

This article originally appeared on Oklahoman: ATT outage: Cell service down across US, Oklahoma also affecting 911