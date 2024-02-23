Nationwide AT&T outage affects customers throughout the Triangle

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – A major cell phone outage involving AT&T disrupted services for tens of thousands of people across the country on Thursday—including in the Triangle.

As the carrier scrambled to get things back online, it caused frustration and problems everywhere.

The first indications of the outage started showing up at about 4 a.m. AT&T, as well as any economy phone services that lease AT&T facilities, were affected.

The nationwide outage put the company into emergency mode as it struggled to restore services

When they tried to use their phones, AT&T cell phone users got a message informing them their service was not available.

Issues surfaced around the country.

The website Down Detector, which relies on people reporting problems showed issues in San Francisco—where the fire department put out an alert saying many people could not dial 911 and advised them to try a landline or alternative way to reach emergency services.

In Chicago, the outage also caused problems too.

“I can’t even use my GPS, my music, call my wife, tell her where I’m going to be, especially commuting in from outside downtown,” said Brian Winkleman. “It’s a big struggle out here.”

In Central Florida, the outage affected the state government and caught the attention of Governor Ron DeSantis.

“You’re just so naturally reliant on having cell service,” he said. “If you’re in the car, you need to figure out where you’re going to go, all this other stuff.”

“It’s a little bit jarring to think about the implications of something like that happening on a much grander scale,” said DeSantis.

The outage affected not only AT&T, but also economy carriers like Cricket.

“Typically, if there’s a root issue with AT&T and then you have any other services that are piggybacking on top of that, they would all get affected as well be a domino effect,” said Craig Petronella, the CEO of the Petronella Technology Group.

On its website, AT&T ran a banner saying it was working urgently to restore service.

By midday, it reported about 75% of its system was back up and running.

However, many want to know, why did it go down in the first place?

“What was the root cause of the issue?” said Petronella. “Sometimes that takes, days or weeks to investigate and figure that out.”

Around 3:30 p.m. Thursday, the company reported its system was 100% back up and running.

Both the Department of Homeland Security and the FBI are looking into what happened.

The White House says it’s too early to tell if this may have been a cyberattack.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to CBS17.com.