Nationwide warrant issued for suspect in 2020 fatal shooting in Renton

A nationwide warrant was issued for a man suspected of killing another man in Renton in 2020.

On the afternoon of Mar. 10, 2020, a man was shot several times at Formula One Fast Lube on Rainier Avenue South.

The victim, Jimm Andreas Route, died from his wounds.

Investigators identified the shooting suspect as 25-year-old Oshea Larenze Harold Williams.

Renton Police said Williams is wanted on a first-degree murder warrant and should be considered armed and dangerous.

So far, he’s avoided being caught, so police are asking for help to find him so they can bring justice and closure to the victim’s family.

If you see Williams, call 911.

Anyone who knows where he might be is asked to contact Renton PD Det. Renggli at jrenggli@rentonwa.gov or 425-430-7525.

You can also submit a tip by calling Crime Stoppers of Puget Sound at 1-800-222-TIPS(8477) or online at P3Tips.com and refer to Renton Police case #20-2847.