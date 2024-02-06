Nationwide warrant issued for Tekoa man

Feb. 6—TEKOA — A nationwide warrant was issued for a Tekoa man convicted of raping a child.

Carl Shelton, 23, failed to show up for a hearing in Whitman County Superior Court. He faces a probation violation that's punishable up to life in prison for a second-degree child rape conviction.

Shelton was arrested in August 2020 after he admitted to Whitman County Sheriff's Office deputies he raped an underage girl, according to court records.

He pleaded guilty to the charge in December that year, and received a special sex offender sentencing alternative from Whitman County Judge Gary Libey.

Shelton was sentenced to prison for six months and was ordered to complete several years of sex offender treatment, according to court documents. He was placed on probation for life after serving time, and was ordered to register as a sex offender.

A notice of violation was reported to the court on Jan. 31. Shelton was summoned to dispute the alleged probation violation last Friday.

Shelton will be held without bond upon his arrest.